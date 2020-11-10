The Apple M1, Apple's first custom ARM SoC is here

Apple's custom silicon has been rumored for years now, but the Cupertino behemoth finally given us some actual information about the Apple M1, the chip behind the move to ARM.

Just like many other ARM chips already on the market, the CPU is a 8-core chip with a BIG.little configuration, with 4 high performance cores, and 4 power efficient cores. Apple is also including an 8-core GPU in the SoC, which should be more powerful than the Intel Iris graphics found on lower-end MacBooks.

Apple still hasn't revealed which MacBooks will be powered by this custom chip, and Apple hasn't released a ton of specific information about the specs beyond "16 billion transistors" and "5nm" – neither of which mean a lot on their own.

With the Apple M1 chip, Apple is making some pretty bold statements, claiming that it is up to 3.5x performance over "competing CPUs", though we're not sure what level of performance Apple is aiming at here. Apple has also claimed that the Apple M1 is 3 times more powerful per watt than the "Latest PC laptop chip" which is also incredibly vague.

Luckily, because preorders for the new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro 13 and Mac mini are available today, it won't be long until we can test Apple's performance claims ourselves.

This is a developing story...