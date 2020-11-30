The 32 best Cyber Monday deals under $50: save on smartwatches, headphones, Nintendo Switch games and more

Cyber Monday deals are slashing prices on a massive range of products right now - but what if you're not interested in splashing out on a new TV or laptop? Thankfully, this year we're seeing some excellent offers that fall below (and well below in some cases) $50.

So, if you want to treat yourself, but don't want to break the bank, you'll be glad to know there's plenty of products in this year's Cyber Monday deals that fall towards the lower end of the price scale. In fact, it's surprising how much you can get for your cash right now. From fitness trackers to speakers, soundbars to headphones, smart displays to security cameras there's a massive range of devices and appliances on sale right now.

We wouldn't wait too long to pounce on these offers, however, as many sales will end today as we near the close of the biggest shopping weekend of the year. You'll find all our top picks just below, as well as all the latest discounts from your favorite retailers further down the page.

Best Cyber Monday deals under $50

Sony WH-CH510 wireless headphones: $58 $39.99 at Walmart

Save $19 - Sure, they're not the XM4s, but the Sony WH-CH510 headphones still pack a punch considering you're only spending $40 to get them. There's a 35 hour battery life hiding away in these subtle headphones with an onboard microphone, USB-C charging, and voice assistant compatibility through your smartphone.

Lego Ideas 21319 Central Perk building set: $59.99 $47.99 at Amazon

Save $12 - If you've got a Friends superfan on your holiday shopping list, this Lego Central Perk set is perfect. Plus, a $12 saving brings this 1070 piece kit nicely under $50 as well.

Working from home essential Logitech C270 HD webcam: $39.99 $27.47 at Walmart

Save $12 - If you're still on the hunt for a working from home webcam, this Logitech HD model is perfect for those not wanting to invest but still looking for a decent quality.

Nintendo Switch games: from $14.99 at Best Buy

All your cheap favorites are here - from Rayman Legends to the Borderlands Collection, but you'll also find big discounts on first-party games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Pokemon Sword & Shield, and The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild.

PS Plus 12 months: $59.99 $44.99 at Best Buy

Save $15 - With PS5 bringing a whole new dimension to PS Plus with its collection of PS4 games there's never been a better time to grab a subscription to Sony's online gaming service. You'll also grab free monthly games and extra features on the new console as well.

Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 smartwatch: $59.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

Save $10 - If you're after a budget fitness tracker they don't come much cheaper than this. You're not skimping on specs with this offer either, grabbing a 21 day battery, automatic activity detection and even smartphone notifications - all on a full color AMOLED display.

Blink Mini security camera: $34.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - You can score a rare $10 price cut on the all-new Blink Mini Smart security camera at Amazon's Cyber Monday sale. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected. Ships December 19

Amazon Fire 7 tablet: $49.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $10 - You're saving an extra $10 on an already cheap Amazon Fire tablet here. While this won't do you for more power intensive applications or tasks, this is perfect if you're looking for something to easily browse the web, catch up on some Kindle books, or check some emails. Amazon is also offering this price, but you'll be waiting until December 30 for shipping.

Perfect for Xbox Series X Xbox wireless controllers: starting at $39.99 at Best Buy

For a limited time, you can save $20 on select controllers for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One consoles at Best Buy's Cyber Monday sale. Available in several different color choices, the controller features sculpted surfaces and refined geometry for enhanced comfort and effortless control during gameplay.

Belkin BoostCharge wireless charger: $44.99 $34.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - If your phone supports Qi charging, you'll find this Belkin BoostCharge to be a lifesaver for quickly powering up with ease. Compatible with a wide range of Samsung, Google and Apple smartphones, you're getting 15W fast charging capability here as well.

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: $29.99 $17.99 at Amazon

Save $12 - The all-new Fire TV Stick Lite gets a first-time price cut in this early Amazon Cyber Monday deal. For just $17.99, the streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.

Garmin Vivofit Jr: $79.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - In a return to the lowest price this kids fitness tracker has seen yet, Amazon has dropped the Garmin Vivofit Jr to just $39.99 in today's Cyber Monday deals. Recommended for ages 4-9 there's a year long battery life under the hood and offers adventures on the go and chore tracking as well.

Echo Flex: $24.99 $9.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - If you want to add Alexa virtual assistant functionality to more rooms in your house, but don't need the power of an Echo Dot smart speaker, the Echo Flex could be just what you're looking for. The device simply plugs into an outlet for easy, quick access to Alexa without breaking the bank if you're looking to connect multiple rooms.

Amazon Echo Show 5: $89.99 $44.99 at Best Buy

Save $45 - Best Buy still has stock of the Echo Show 5 at just $44.99 - it's lowest price yet. You're getting a 5-inch smart display here, with full Alexa support - that's perfect if you're also running a Blink or Eufy security system. Amazon is also offering this price, but you'll be waiting an extra week for shipping.

Roku Premiere 4K media streamer: $39.99 $24 at Walmart

Save $16 - Access all your favorite streaming services from Apple TV to Sling and Hulu in high quality 4K resolution with the Roku Premiere. Not only that, but you'll be able to cast your smartphone to the big screen with AirPlay as well.

JLab Audio ANC headphones: $59.88 $39.88 at Walmart

Save $20 - ANC headphones under $50 are a difficult thing to come across. However, this pair of JLab Audio cups is perfect for those looking to grab some new ear candy for a super low price. You're getting a 28 hour battery here with active noise cancellation, or 34 hours if you switch off that usually premium feature.

Insignia 2.0-Channel mini soundbar: $79.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - You're not going to be competing with Sonos or Samsung here, but with three different sound profiles and Bluetooth compatibility for streaming from your smartphone it's a cheap method of getting some boosted optical audio out of your smart TV.

Anker PowerCore 26800 portable charger: $65.98 $37.49 at Amazon

Save $28.49 - This 26800mAh portable charger is perfect for charging multiple devices at once, with three separate USB ports and even recharges faster with two input ports as well.

Instant Pot Viva 6-Quart 9-in1 multicooker: $99.99 $49 at Walmart

Save $50 - You're saving more than you're spending with this Instant Pot multicooker, which always makes a Cyber Monday deal feel even better. Plus, this 6-quart cooker is capable of a massive range of functions, from pressure cooking to cake making.

Hulu: $5.99 $1.99 a month

Hulu is offering a monthly rate of just $1.99 right now, in its Cyber Monday flash sale that could give you a whole year's worth of entertainment for just under $24. That's a massive $47 saving over the usual price.

WD Easystore 1TB external HDD: $84.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $45 - A 1TB external HDD is perfect if you're looking to expand to the storage space on a cheaper laptop. You're getting a stunning price here as well, with the WD Easystore coming in at just under $40.

Blue Diamond 11-piece ceramic cookware set: $89.99 $49 at Walmart

Save $40 - This Blue Diamond 11-piece cookware set offers up incredible value at just $49. Each pan is non-stick and scratch resistant, as well as dishwasher and oven safe.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3 months | $44.99 $22.88 at Walmart

Enjoy a library of games on PC, console, and mobile via cloud gaming with this excellent discount on the Xbox subscription service. Play the likes of Gears 5, Sea of Thieves, Microsoft Flight Simulator and more, and change the way you think about playing new games. View Deal

Google Nest Hub 7-inch smart display: $89.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 - If you're already set up with Google Assistant, you'll want to check out the Google Nest Hub. Similar to the Echo Show further above you'll be able to control your smart home and make and receive video calls with this device, and it's currently a steal at under $50.

JLab Audio Go true wireless earphones: $30 $24.88 at Walmart

The JLab Audio Go Air true wireless earbuds are a real find for this price, allowing you to truly lose the wires for just $25 - snag them now before they sell out, as you’ll be paying 50% more if you don't act quickly.

SEGA Genesis Mini: $79.99 $49.97 at Amazon

While it didn't receive the fanfare of the SNES Classic or NES Classic, the SEGA Genesis Mini is a time capsule to the 16-bit era, allowing you to play over 40 legendary games including Sonic the Hedgehog, Earthworm Jim, Golden Axe and more on your HD or 4K TV.View Deal

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: $59.99 $49.94 at Walmart

Grab your axe and ransack villages, Assassin's Creed Valhalla brings the Viking Age to life. With a $10 discount on the PS5 version of the game, this is a great chance to save on one of the PS5's biggest launch games.

JBL Clip 3 portable speaker: $69.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 - If you're after a super cheap portable speaker the JBL Clip 3 may be just the item you're looking for. You'll find a 10 hour battery life in here, as well as an inbuilt microphone for easy hands-free calls as well.

Top pick All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen) bundle with Sengled Bluetooth bulb: $59.98 $28.99 at Amazon

Save $31 - A fantastic bundled deal for early Cyber Monday shoppers, Amazon has the all-new Echo Dot and Sengled Bluetooth bulb on sale for just $28.99. The smart bulb works with Alexa, so you can use your Echo device to control your lights.

Google Nest Mini: $49 $18.98 at Walmart

If you're looking for a compact smart speaker, Walmart has the Google Home Mini on sale for just $18.98. The 2nd generation speaker works with the Google Assistant to play music, check the weather, and control other smart home devices using just your voice.

Farberware 3.2 Quart Air Fryer: $99 $49.88 at Walmart

Get the best-selling Farberware Air Fryer on sale for 50% off in this early Cyber Monday deal. The multi-functional air fryer allows you to cook your favorite fried foods with little to no oil.

Philips Norelco 5300 wet / dry electric shaver: $79.99 $34.99 at Best Buy

Save $45 - With precision blades ensuring comfort for both wet and dry shaves, the Philips Norelco is an excellent all-in-one device, and it's gotten a $45 discount in Best Buy's Cyber Monday deals – that's better than half-price.

