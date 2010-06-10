Spotify TV premieres in Sweden

Spotify has announced a new Spotify TV service in Sweden and Finland this week.

Spotify has launched its new TV application in Sweden and Finland in partnership with Nordic telecommunications giant TeliaSonera.

Dance, dance, dance, dance, dance to the... TV

The streamlined music-on-TV Spotify app is now available to TeliaSonera's 120,000 digital TV customers who have subscribed to the Spotify Premium service.

Users can simply access their playlists on the TV screen via a TeliaSonera remote control.

"The move marks a major step forward in Spotify's evolution as we continue our aim of making music available wherever you are, whenever you need it," reads Spotify's release just in.

"Last year Spotify launched its mobile app on the iPhone, Android and Symbian smartphone platforms."

Spotify in the living room

"Introducing Spotify into the living room is a major step forward in our continued efforts to make Spotify available wherever you are", added Daniel Ek, CEO and founder of Spotify.

"We believe that giving music fans the ability access Spotify directly through the TV and into the living room will attract even more users to the world's hottest music service," says Stefan Trampus, manager of broadband services at TeliaSonera.

No word, as yet, on plans to bring Spotify TV to the UK. But we'll be the first to know, should things change.