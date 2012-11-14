Philips' slinky 6900 Smart TVs finally get priced

Philips has released pricing details for its nearly (but not quite) 'bezel-free' 6900 Series of Smart TVs, first revealed at IFA 2012.

The swanky televisions come in 42- and 47-inch models, setting you back £1000 and £1300 respectively when they go on sale this month.

The sets include typical Smart TV features like wireless connectivity and access to BBC iPlayer, video rental services, an app library and a web browser.

Though the screens are meant to be bezel-less, Philips has pointed out that there is a "slim black inactive zone" around the edge of the screen when the set is in use.

Immersive viewing experience

The televisions sport a 1.2mm brushed anodized aluminium rim (some may call this a bezel) and small black chamfer with a similar brushed-look finish.

The 6900 series uses Ambilight technology, intended to create a more immersive viewing experience by casting coloured light onto the wall behind the screen.

2D to 3D video upscaling is also included along with depth adjustment settings, as well as a two-player gaming mode that allows both players to play their own game in full screen (though this requires special 2D gaming glasses).

Owners of Android and iOS devices can use Philips' MyRemote app to use their device as a remote control, and the Wi-Fi Smart Screen function allows users to pull content from their TV onto compatible devices. Other useful additions include WLAN connectivity, three USB ports and four HDMI inputs.