Panasonic adds twin HD tuners to its TV line-up

Watch two things at once, if you're into that kind of thing

Panasonic adds twin HD tuners to its TV line up

What's better than one HD tuner? Two HD tuners, says Panasonic as it adds twin high-def tuners to its 2013 Viera Smart TV range.

While Panasonic's set top boxes have offered dual-tuners for some time, this is the first time the company has managed it on a television.

It's pretty handy because the dual HD tuner set up allow you to watch one HD thing while recording another - you'll need to be using a USB 3.- hard disk device for that.

Sociable

Another option that the dual-tuners give you is to watch one show on the TV while someone watches something else on a tablet.

The hardcore among you could even watch two programmes at once - one on the left hand side of the screen, one on the right. Although you'll probably enjoy neither.

Panasonic's European 2013 line-up will be the first to get the Twin HD tuners, with the plasma ZT60 and VT60s first in line, alongside the LED/LCD WT60 and DT60.

