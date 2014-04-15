Fetch TV expands its offering with the Syfy channel

Added at no extra cost, Fetch TV can now give you your favourite dose of sci-fi with the new channel joining the Entertainment Pack line up.

NBCUniversal's Syfy channel joins an extensive list of entertainment, sports and news channels that now totals 35, including TV Hits, MTV, Animal Planet, ESPN, National Geographic Channel, Disney, Nickelodeon, BBC World News, CNBC and Al Jazeera.

Shows on the channel include Stargate SG-1, Torchwood, Doctor Who, Orphan Black and Eureka, and as an added bonus (if you're so inclined), the sequel to Sharknado will be shown on July 31.

Adding on

The 'Entertainment Plus Pack' comes as an add-on to the Fetch TV PVR box, and you can expect to pay $30 a month for the box and Entertainment Pack, though price may be different if you get the box via your ISP.

Without the, Fetch TV allows you to record TV shows rent movies and have access to catch-up services. You can also download apps like YouTube and connect your mobile device to use as a second screen or remote control.

If you already have Fetch TV with a subscription to the Entertainment Plus Pack, the Syfy channel will be automatically added to the line up today.