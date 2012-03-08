Channel 4 reveals new TV channel 4Seven

Channel 4 has announced that it is set to launch a new channel called 4seven, which will have scheduling based on how much chatter programmes are getting through social media outlets.

Announced at the FT Digital Media Conference 2012, the channel is a remedy to having to search through the oodles of content we now have access to through a variety of catch-up means.

David Abraham, Channel 4's chief executive, said about the broadcaster's first new channel in five years: "With so much choice out there, viewers are increasingly saying they sometimes just miss the best stuff, despite their PVR and VOD.

"4seven will give viewers more chances to catch the most popular and talked about Channel 4 shows from the last seven days."

Seven heaven

It's unclear quite how all the social media information will be collated, but Channel 4 reckons that 4seven will give viewers more of a chance to see its most popular broadcasts, without having to log on and view them on-demand.

"Scheduled in close harmony with all our other channels, 4seven will be a powerful way of maximising the audience for the many hours of new Channel 4 programming we launch every week, as well as an opportunity to direct viewers back to Channel 4 to watch more," Abraham explained.

There's no UK release date for the 4seven but a summer 2012 launch is likely, with the channel set to appear on Sky, Virgin and Freeview.