CES 2013: Netgear's NeoTV Prime contains the power of Google TV

Netgear unveiled the latest addition to their line of network-driven set-top boxes at CES 2013. But the new NeoTV Prime is decidedly different from their previous efforts, thanks to its brand new Google TV underpinnings.

In addition to pooling together all your personal media, across personal computers, external hard drives, and similar devices, they can be easily accessed on a living room television. What's more, Netgear's new device will also connect to the Google Play Store.

This means that using corresponding Android apps, users can access streaming services, including Netflix, Amazon Instant Video, Crackles, Flixter, HBOGo, Rhapsody, Pandora, and more.

The pre-installed aVia media app player also allows one to access compatible Google Android devices. So content normally viewed on the small screen can be enjoyed on a much larger display.

Ready for PrimeTime

Another new feature, perhaps it's killer app, is the PrimeTime app. It allows users to search content across multiple sources, whether it's live televised programming, content from one of the aforementioned streaming libraries, or even the web.

PrimeTime also finds content that appeals to the viewer by recognizing their habits and tastes. This is in an effort to make searching unnecessary. One can also surf the web directly, via its own flavor of Google Chrome.

The NeoTV Prime comes with a two-sided remote, which features a touchscreen, a directional pad, and full QWERTY keyboard, offering numerous ways to interact with one's library.

The Netgear NeoTV Prime with Google TV is available now in the U.S. from all major retail outlets, both online and in brick-and-mortar stores, for a suggested retail price of $129.99.