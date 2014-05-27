Australians can now buy Google's Chromecast

With months of speculation and a leak last week, Chromecast has finally landed in Australia.

For $49, you'll be able to pick up the Google streaming dongle from Google's Play Store, JB Hi-Fi and Dick Smith, the retail store to let the cat out of the bag last week on its website.

The small HDMI dongle allows content to be streamed from a smartphone or tablet, directly to a TV via Wi-Fi, though your device will need to be connected to the same network.

It is compatible with Android, iOS, Windows, Mac OS X and Google Chrome OS devices.

Casting in Oz

Chromecast launched in the US last year July, and the UK earlier this year, bringing access to Chromecast-compatible apps such as Pandora and Netflix.

As services like Netflix and Hulu aren't available Down Under, out of the box Australians will see apps like YouTube, Google Play and the Chrome browser.

Foxtel has announced that Presto will be headed to Google's dongle in July, with ABC iView and Quickflix confirmed to be available as well.

We expect to see other apps like SBS On Demand and Tenplay arrive soon, although there's no indication of if and when they will happen.