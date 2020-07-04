Superb gaming laptop deals available right now thanks to the 4th of July sales

There's never been a better time to be looking for cheap laptop deals thanks to the ongoing 4th of July sales from Best Buy, Amazon, and Dell.

While there are literally hundreds of gaming laptop deals on offer right now, four have caught our fancy in particular. First up is this Lenovo Legion 5 for just $949.99 (was $1,099.99), which features everything we at TechRadar like to see in a gaming laptop deal. It's got a powerful 10th Gen Core i7 processor, a GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a 120Hz refresh rate monitor, which is an often overlooked feature that manufacturers like to cheap out on. With $150 off, this is definitely a good candidate if you're looking for a solid performer for under $1,000.

If you are on more of a budget, however, then check out this Acer Nitro 5 at Amazon for $599 - which offers the cheapest Core i5 9300H, GTX 1650 combo we think we've ever seen. Dell also has a fantastic 4th of July sale on right now, which is offering up this New Dell G5 15 for just $842.79 (was $959.99). With an Intel Core i5-10300H, GTX 1660 Ti, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD, this machine is definitely not quite at the same level as the Lenovo above, but it is much friendlier on the wallet - and hey, you could even spend that $100 saving in the Steam summer sale.

Last but definitely not least is this Asus Zephyrus G14 for just $999.99 (was $1,199), which is the cheapest price we've ever seen on our current best gaming laptop of 2020. This little monster is packing an AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS, 512GB SSD, 8GB of RAM, and a GTX 1650 - which make it surprisingly powerful for its size.

Not in the US? Check out the best gaming laptop deals in your region below.



Check out our best 4th of July sales for the latest deals this weekend

This weekend's best gaming laptop deals

Lenovo Legion 5 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $1,099.99 $949.99 at Best Buy

Our pick of the bunch is this fantastic Lenovo Legion, receiving a $150 discount thanks to Best Buy's generous 4th of July sale. An Intel Core i7-10750H, GTX 1660 Ti, 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD make this is a really balanced machine and they haven't cheaped out on the screen either since it's 120hz refresh rate.

View Deal

Acer Nitro 5 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $599.99 at Amazon

For those of you strictly on a budget this 4th of July, then this Acer Nitro 5 is an absolute bargain right now. This price is fantastic considering you're getting a 9th Gen Core i5 9300H, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, which would normally set you back at least $700.

View Deal

New Dell G5 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $959.99 $842.79 at Dell

Dell always pack in the latest components for a superb value price and this new G5 is no exception. With an Intel Core i5-10300H, GTX 1660 Ti, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD, it's not quite as high caliber as the Lenovo above, but it is still plenty powerful, and a good cheaper alternative if you're on a budget.

View Deal

Asus Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop | $1,199 $999.99 at Best Buy

More of a niche buy, but absolutely outstanding value is this marvelous 14-inch Asus Zephyrus G14 - which is currently our favorite gaming laptop of 2020. Inside you're getting a brand new AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS, 512GB SSD, 8GB of RAM, and a GTX 1650, which aside from the slightly weak GPU, are blazingly fast components for a 14-inch laptop.

View Deal

Check out all the other gaming laptop deals at Best Buy

Learn more about the upcoming Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale events

Still on the hunt? We've got a main cheap gaming laptop deals page, which we update with all our findings focusing on the sub $1,000 range. We've also got a great cheap laptop deals page, which is perfect if you're simply looking for something to browse, stream, and shop on.

