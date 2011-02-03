Plextor announces external USB 3.0 Blu-ray writer

Plextor has announced its first external Blu-ray writer – with the PX-LB950UE boasting a 12x write speed and USB 3.0 technology.

The new drive is billed as a "high performance, portable gadget [which] offers uncompromising reliability and accuracy with the added extra of being super quiet".

Stylish

"The easy to use, stylish design makes it perfect for home or business users who need to back-up large quantities of data or want to enjoy the latest Blu-ray movies at home or away," added Plextor's release.

The drive comes bundled with LightScribe disc labelling technology, and software including PlexUtilities.

The drive has a UK release date of February with a price point of £179.