Spain vs Australia live stream: how to watch Basketball World Cup 2019 semi-final online from anywhere

With pre-tournament favorites USA and Serbia both falling by the wayside in the quarter-finals, the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup is now wide open.

Today's first semi-final sees Group H table toppers Australia face fellow unbeaten side Spain. For the Aussies it marks the furthest they've ever been in the tournament, while the Spanish will be out to reach the final for the first time since 2006. You can watch the match as it happens from anywhere by following our Spain vs Australia live stream guide below.

Basketball World Cup 2019 - where and when This Basketball World Cup 2019 semi-final will be played out at the Wukesong Sport Arena in Beijing. It takes place on Friday, September 13 with tip-off set for 4pm local time - so that means an early start of 4am ET / 1am PT if you're watching from the US, 10am CET in Spain and 7pm AEST in Australia.

The match brings together arguably the tournament's two key players so far, with the battle between Spanish point guard Ricky Rubio and Aussie sharp-shooter Patty Mills likely to be one of the highlights of the 2019 Basketball World Cup.

The Aussies have looked a good outside bet to be crowned champions since beating the USA for the first time ever in a friendly ahead of the tournament last month. While the Boomers are something of a veteran side that now find themselves in uncharted territory, they have every right to feel like they can go all the way now. In San Antonio Spurs NBA star Mills they have a free-scoring outlet with enough talent to carry the team whole team offensively, with the 31-year-old averaging an incredible 22.2 points per game on 51.2% shooting from the field.

On the opposing side, new Phoenix Suns' signing has been averaging 15.3 points from point guard for Spain and should be equally influential today. The Europeans can rightly point to having a stronger supporting cast in Marc Gasol and Rudy Fernandez and will be hoping their deeper big game experience will be enough to see them over the line against the Aussies.

Want to catch this final four basketball battle? You can follow our guide below to getting a Spain vs Australia live stream in the 2019 Basketball World Cup from pretty much anywhere you happen to be.

How to live stream FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 from outside your country

ESPN+ has the Basketball World Cup live stream coverage in the US and we'll talk you through your options in Australia, the UK and Canada below.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage online while out of the country, you'll soon discover that you can't due to geo-blocking. It's annoying but by using a VPN and simply changing the IP address of your laptop, mobile or TV streamer back to your own country, you can watch as if you were back at home.

How to live stream the Boomers in Australia for free

Fox Sports Australia will be showing all the basketball action from China down under. The Fox Sports package doesn't come cheap, BUT there is a two week FREE trial if you want to give it a try before you buy. Australians can also live stream 2019 FIBA World Cup action via the Kayo Sports streaming service, which features no lock-in contracts and also includes access to over 50 sports, both live and on demand. Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. The Foxtel Now and Kayo Sports apps means you can access this from your chosen device wherever you are (although you'll need a VPN if you're taking that abroad).

How to live stream the Basketball World Cup in the US

Streaming service ESPN+ is hosting all the action of the 2019 Basketball World Cup for viewers in the US. It comes at a very reasonable $4.99 per month, which includes access on laptop, desktop, mobile app and TV streamer apps such as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox. And there's no commitment either, you can discontinue the service at any time and you of course get to watch all of its other great content, too. Click the link to head to sign up to ESPN+ or learn more about the service If you're outside the US but still want to watch that ESPN+ coverage, then there's the possibility of using a VPN to access it from abroad...further instructions below.

How to live stream Spain vs Australia in Canada for free

If you haven't yet heard of streaming service DAZN (pronounced "Da Zone") then it's time to catch up - the Basketball World Cup is yet another major sporting event that it has added to its roster. It's showing every single match live and is offering a one-month FREE TRIAL, followed by a rolling $20-a-month or annual subscription of $150. So if you've never used it before, you'll effectively be able to watch the whole thing for free with that trial. DAZN supports iOS and Android phones and tablets, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV and a gaggle of Smart TVs.

