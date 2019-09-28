South Africa vs Namibia live stream: how to watch today's Rugby World Cup 2019 match from anywhere

(Image credit: Photo by Harry How - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images & Photo by Ezra Shaw - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)

Opening games don't come much tougher than having to face New Zealand, and while South Africa acquitted themselves well against the All Blacks in their first 2019 Rugby World Cup match, the Springboks came up short.

Conversely, their second match couldn't be much kinder, with a match-up against likely World Cup whipping boys Namibia.

Will the Springboks dish out a whitewash? Watch the action as it happens with our South Africa vs Namibia live stream guide.

Live stream South Africa vs Namibia - where and when This Pool B clash takes place at the 45,000 capacity City of Toyota Stadium on Saturday September 28th. The game kicks off at 6.45pm JST local time - that's an 11.45am for South Africa and Namibia fans watching from home and a 10.45am start for those looking to tune in from the UK.

Namibia will be hoping to exorcise the ghosts of losing 87-0 during their last meeting with South Africa which came in the 2011 World Cup.

While the Namibians will be pleased to have notched up 22 points against Italy in the first match, that game also illustrated just how brittle their defence is.

Having shipped 47 points against the Azzurri, one worries for them as they prepare to face a South African side that will be intent on re-establishing their position as one of the tournament favourites.

You can watch all the action from pretty much anywhere on Earth by following our Rugby World Cup South Africa vs Namibia live stream guide below.

How to watch the 2019 Rugby World Cup from outside your country

If you're abroad for any of the Rugby World Cup and don't want to miss out on catching the coverage from your home country, you'll inevitably find it geo-blocked when you try to stream online. But don't sweat. With the option of a VPN, you can tune into those fixtures no matter where you are in the world without resorting to some dodgy feed on Reddit. And best of all, it's really easy to do (or read on for details on how to stream coverage from the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the USA).

How to stream South Africa vs Namibia live in the UK

The great news for Rugby fans in the UK is that ITV has the live broadcast rights to the 2019 Rugby World Cup and will be showing all 48 matches free-to-air across various ITV platforms. Today's Pool B match will be shown live on ITV 1 with coverage starting at 10.30am BST. If you're not in the UK but want to catch up with ITV's World Cup coverage, then you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow those instructions above.

How to watch South Africa vs Namibia: live stream in Australia

Today's match will be shown live on paid-for service Fox Sports which has the rights every match of tournament live via its dedicated Rugby World Cup channel. Kick-off time is 7.45pm AEST. Australians can also live stream all the Rugby World Cup action via the Kayo Sports streaming service, which features no lock-in contracts and also includes access to over 50 sports, both live and on demand. Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. If you're looking to watch the Fox or Kayo Sports coverage from abroad you'll need a VPN.

How to watch South Africa vs Namibia live in New Zealand

Today's Pool A game is being exclusively broadcast in New Zealand by streaming service Spark Sport, which has snagged the rights to show all matches of the 2019 Rugby World Cup live. Spark will cost $89.99 for a Tournament Pass to cover every match, or you can hand over $24.99 per match. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC, plus Apple and Android phones and tablets. You can also watch on Chromecast and selected Samsung TVs, with plans to make the app available on Apple TV and Smart TVs later in the year. If you're outside New Zealand and want to watch the coverage from TVNZ or Spark Sport, you can use one of our favorite VPNs above and watch the coverage from another nation. Kick-off is at 9.45pm NZST on Thursday.

How to live stream South Africa vs Namibia in the US

In the US, NBC Sports is the official broadcaster for the Rugby World Cup 2019 so you'll need to sign-up if you're not already receiving this channel. Kick off for today's match is an early 5.45am ET, 2.45am PT. For the most extensive coverage NBC has to offer, you can subscribe to NBC Sports Gold, which is offering a Rugby World Cup Pass for $199.99, delivering live, on-demand and commercial free coverage of the tournament. Single matches can also be purchased for $29.99 Cable cutter, but still want to watch the Rugby World Cup? You can also watch via one of the below TV streaming services. They're fast becoming the best way to watch otherwise cable-only shows and sports - and they pretty much all have a free trial, too:

