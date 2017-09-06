Soon you'll be able to scan and save numbers on Truecaller

In a bid to enhance its user experience, Truecaller has launched two new features today. The company tries to make things better for Truecaller users through its regular updates. After announcing its integration with Google Duo few days back, the company just launched two new features touted as Number Scanner and Fast Track numbers, which will be available for the users in the coming week. The company has decided to roll out the latest features along with the release of its Android 8 update.

Coming to the features, the Number Scanner will allow the user to scan the number directly from business cards, websites, street signs, shop fronts etc. and save it on their phone. Furthermore, the user will also be able to scan and make payments to anyone using the Truecaller Pay. This will eliminate the need of scanning the QR code, which is offered by other payment apps like Paytm. Apart from these, the users will be able to send or request money, recharge, or even Flash Message to any contact from their phone book.

Truecaller Number Scanner

While the Number Scanner will scan and save the number, the Fast Track numbers feature will directly integrate all the emergency helpline numbers into the app. These will include toll-free numbers of police, fire, medical care, women’s helpline, roadside assistance, as well as essential categories like banks, couriers, airlines, railways, and insurance.

Truecaller Fast Track numbers

Users will also be able to check their bank balance through ‘Bank Balance Check’ where they will receive the information via a return SMS from their respective bank. Also, the new feature will allow the user to call their contacts at critical situations with a single tap. The Fast Track numbers feature will only be available in India. For better user experience, these services will be accessible without an internet connection.

Commenting on the feature set expansion, Narayan Babu, Director of Product & Engineering at Truecallersaid, “As a product made by the community and for the community, our commitment to our users is to constantly add features that enable them to stay ahead of the curve. These new features make Truecaller even more relevant in the real world. When you see an important phone number, you can directly pull it into your phone with Truecaller and use it, in seconds, to connect or make a payment. Also, during critical moments you can reach out to the right company, person or service with a single tap with Fast track numbers.”