10 top iPad and iPhone apps for throwing a kick ass party

Everyone (well, almost) loves a good party, but at some point in the process, planning and putting it together can become drudgery. There are so many different elements to keep track of, depending on the event: a menu, for example. A guest list. Beverages. Music. Party favours.

No matter what kind of party you're having, at some point things can start to spin out of control. But that's where your trusty iOS device can step in. Certainly you can use some of the built-in apps such as Calendar and Notes to help keep things straight, but those tools are going to run out of steam.

Thank goodness there are hordes of developers who offer great applications to make it easier to ensure your next party is a raging success. Whether it's a pocket bartender that'll help you make the best cocktails or a DJ mixing board to make sure everyone's having a rockin' good time, iOS can help.

If logistics are more your thing, we've got that covered in spades too, with everything from meal guides to wedding planners to complete party planning software. Parties vary in all shapes and sizes, depending on your mood and the occasion. You're going to use a very different set of skills to make a cowboy party for your six-year-old compared to a fancy dress soirée with a five-course meal.

So come check out our list of the 10 best apps for throwing a kick-ass party, make sure you let the neighbours know and put on your dancing shoes, because these gems could well help kick your next bash up a notch or two, and keep things going until the break of dawn.

1. Pro Party Planner

An all-in-one planning tool to help you make your next bash a huge success

Price: £2.99 / $4.99 USD

Works with: iPhone, iPod touch, iPad

It's no wonder party planning is a full-time profession for some - from planning a guest list to making a menu and buying decorations, party favour bags and planning activities… it can be an exhausting morass of details that can all too easily get the better of even the most organised of hosts.

If you don't have the budget for a personal party planner you could always hire (or rather, download) Pro Party Planner from Zysco. Pro Party Planner is essentially a dedicated database for the anal-retentive party host who wants to keep their eye on every element of their next big happening.

This impressive tool does practically everything: input guest's names, email and phone numbers, and you can check them off as they RSVP. Plan a menu, drinks, entertainment, decorations and party favours, and then assign individual tasks to the people helping you put your party together.

You can even keep track of your budget, see a timeline to make sure you're all on schedule, and connect to Pinterest to get ideas and inspiration for how to make your next bash a success. You can connect with your Contacts database and back up and export data to Google.

If you want to share your Pro Party Planner information with another user - if, say, two of you are organising the party together, you'll need to activate a subscription as an In-App Purchase that runs for 12 months for another £1.99.

2. Karaoke Anywhere

A karaoke machine to get everyone at the party singing their hearts out

Price: Free

Works with: iPhone, iPod touch, iPad

Once the drinks start flowing and inhibitions become a bit lowered, karaoke can be a hilarious way to get the party moving. Buying or renting a full-blown karaoke machine isn't necessary these days thanks to JoltSoft's Karaoke Anywhere, available in a regular version for iPhone and iPod touch and an 'HD' version for iPad (and happily, both are free to download).