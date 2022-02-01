Sigma expected to finally launch three lenses for Fujifilm X-series cameras soon

Audio player loading…

Sigma's long-awaited debut lenses for Fujifilm X-series cameras still haven't materialized, but fresh speculation suggests that Fuji fans won't have to wait much longer for new glass from the Japanese lens maker.

According to the reliable Fuji Rumors, "Sigma will start its X mount adventure by launching three X mount autofocus lenses". And while no exact time frame was given, the rumor's headline promises they're coming "soon".

This is promising news for Fuji fans who've been waiting for some fresh alternatives to Fujifilm's own X-mount lenses. While Fujifilm's lenses are generally very high-quality, there are some gaps in its focal length coverage (particularly at the longer end) and some of its current lenses could also do with updates.

Sigma has been making noises about porting some of its high-regarded lenses, which are split across its Art, Contemporary, and Sport lines, since November 2020. In an interview with CineD in September 2021, Sigma's CEO Kazuto Yamaki-san said the company was "thinking about how we can satisfy Fujifilm customers".

But after leaving them distinctly unsatisfied last year, it seems Sigma is finally gearing up to launch three lenses for X-series cameras, which are popular among hobbyists and pro landscape photographers.

Sigma is exhibiting at the CP+ 2022 camera show, which starts on February 22, and it has previously used the event to announce new products, like the development of the Sigma FP L. But we'll have to wait to see whether the X-Mount lenses will arrive there – and just as importantly, which lenses Sigma has in store.

Analysis: First X-Mount lenses likely to be safe bets

(Image credit: Sigma)

Fujifilm fans have been waiting years for Sigma to release lenses for the X-Mount, but they sadly didn't arrive last year. Whether this was down to the knock-on effects of the pandemic or extended development times isn't clear, but it looks likely that Fujifilm cameras will get three Sigma lenses soon.

The big question, though, is which ones? The lenses desired by Fuji fans and the ones that make the most practical sense for Sigma are likely to be two different things. But one strong candidate is surely the Sigma 18-50mm f/2.8 DC DN, which arrived in October for the Sony E-Mount and the L-Mount (supported by Panasonic and Leica).

That lens is the smallest and lightest of its kind, making it an ideal partner for some of Fujifilm's most compact bodies, but it still has a constant f/2.8 aperture, which means it has the same light-gathering powers whatever focal length you use. With a price tag of $549 / £429 (around AU$795), it'd also sit nicely below Fujifilm's current mid-range zooms.

But which other lenses Sigma might port to the X-Mount isn't yet clear. The safest, and perhaps least interesting, approach would be to do simple ports of recent prime lenses that already exist for the Sony E-Mount. These include affordable options like the Sigma 56mm f/1.4 AF DC DN or an all-rounder like the 30mm f/1.4 DC DN.

That said, the Fujifilm X-Mount is already fairly well stocked with small prime lenses, and as Fuji Rumors' poll suggests, hardcore fans will be hoping for more interesting releases like the Sigma 50-100mm f/1.8 DC HSM Art lens. Fortunately, it seems we won't have to wait too much longer to find out.