Showjumping live stream: how to watch 2020 Olympics equestrian free online and anywhere

Great Britain's Ben Maher heads up up an elite field of 30 gold-seeking riders in Wednesday's individual showumping final at the Tokyo Olympics. Read on as we explain how to get a live stream of this equestrian event and watch 2020 Olympics horse-riding online from anywhere - and where you can watch absolutely free of charge.

Maher is competing in his fourth-straight Olympics with the Team GB jumping squad, and having topped this week's qualifiers, he'll be looking to replicate his performance on home soil at the 2012 London Games.

Maher is joined by fellow British hopefuls Scott Brash and 22-year-old Olympic debutant Harry Charles in the final. But Maher's main rival for gold looks likely to be Ireland's Darragh Kenny who finished second overall in qualifying with a time of 82.01 seconds on VDL Cartello.

Egypt’s Nayel Nassar - who is engaged to Jennifer Gates, daughter of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates - meanwhile had a clean run of the 17 obstacles to secure a spot in the final.

Read on for all you need to know to watch showjumping online and live stream Olympics equestrian action from anywhere.

Who has a free Olympics showjumping live stream?

One of the best things about the Olympics is that loads of the action, including the Eventing, is being shown for free around the world. Those living in Australia have the benefit of the Channel 7's immense free-to-air coverage for example, which can be live streamed on 7Plus.

In the UK, plenty of Olympics action is being shown for free on the BBC and BBC iPlayer, though the broadcaster's coverage varies, and it isn't 100% clear which of the equestrian action it will be showing. But if there's a Brit in medal contention, you can almost guarantee it will be shown live on iPlayer.

How to watch Olympics showjumping from outside your country

You should be able to find a live stream (whether paid or free) in whatever country you happen to be in. But you may find that: a) your usual domestic coverage is geo-blocked when overseas; or b) that your place of work or college has blocked the ability to watch online where you are.

There's a really easy way to solve those issues, thankfully. By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer, phone or tablet into thinking that it's somewhere completely different. That way you can enjoy your usual coverage without having to find an illegal stream.

How to watch Olympics Individual Show Jumping in the UK

In previous years, all the Olympic action you could handle would have been on the BBC, but coverage has been scaled back in 2021. It's proven tricky to fathom from the schedules whether the BBC will show this, but if Maher and co are looking likely to medal, we'd assume it will at least be on the online BBC iPlayer. Today's final is set to get under way at 11am BST. Discovery+ and Eurosport are, therefore, your best options for watching every minute of the Olympics equestrian action live. Each one costs £6.99 per month or a bargain £29.99 for a whole year. And if you want to see just how comprehensive the coverage is (spoiler alert: very!) then there's also a three-day free trial you can take advantage of. If you’re out of the UK for the 2020 Olympic Games, make sure you install a VPN so you can continue accessing UK streaming services from anywhere - whether that's on the BBC, Discovery+ or Eurosport.

How to watch individual show jumping final: live stream Olympics equestrian FREE in Australia

You can watch all of the equestrian action for FREE in Australia, thanks to the 7plus streaming service. The full schedule is listed above, but the first session is set to get underway at 8pm AEST on Wednesday evening. Not only does the 7plus service have a massive range of Tokyo Olympics coverage, you can also watch it on a whole host of devices like PCs, Macs, iOS, Android, Fetch TV, Apple TV, PS4, Chromecast and more. Not in Australia? Use a VPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your domestic Olympics coverage.

How to watch Olympics showjumping final: FREE live stream in Canada

Anyone based in Canada can watch all of the Olympics Eventing action through CBC Sports. All of the sessions are being shown through the CBC's standalone streaming service, CBC Gem, which offers a 1-month FREE trial. After that, a subscription costs CA$4.99 per month. If you're really lucky, some of the action may even end up being shown completely free on the CBC website and across its apps for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Android TV, select Smart TVs and Amazon Fire TV Stick. So double check there before you sign up to anything. Want to watch your coverage from abroad? Then don't forget that using a VPN is a great way to tune in from anywhere.

How to watch Olympic equestrian jumping for free in New Zealand

New Zealand also has free Olympics coverage in 2021 thanks to broadcaster TVNZ and its TVNZ OnDemand streaming service, with Olympic coverage airing 24/7 on TVNZ 1 and online. If that isn't quite enough, then Sky Sport is also carrying the action, with a weekly pass costing from $19.99.

