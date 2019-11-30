Should I buy a Ninja Supra Kitchen System?

One way to create streamlined and clutter-free kitchen countertops is by taking the Marie Kondo route and limiting the number of small appliances you own. That said, no ergonomic and stylish kitchen should be without a decent blender. If you love to cook, the trusty blender is a flexible piece of equipment you’ll want to keep close to hand - it’s the ideal accompaniment for everyday meals and evening entertaining.

Use it to perform a host of functions such as crushing ice for evening cocktails or blending fruit for nutritious morning smoothies. An ergonomic blender will also puree, mix, emulsify and grind ingredients for your recipes in a matter of seconds.

If you’re looking to buy a blender, the choice online is huge so it can be hard to know which model to invest in. Type ‘blenders’ into Google and well-respected small appliance brands such as KitchenAid, Magimix and Tefal will appear.

The brand Ninja also pops up, offering a comprehensive range of blenders, coffee makers and multi cookers. A particular machine that stands out for us here at TechRadar for its range of culinary capabilities is the Ninja Supra Kitchen System . A blender system with food processor attached, the Ninja Supra Kitchen System retails at around £100 / $130 / AU $192, but we anticipate some great discounts on the gadget this Black Friday/Cyber Monday.

To help you make an informed choice on whether to consider the Ninja Supra Kitchen System for your kitchen, we take a closer look at its features here.

Best coffee machines: get your beans in a grind with these luscious coffee makers

The Bottom Line: If you want a gadget that will let you perform a wide range of culinary tasks such as pureeing food for baby’s breakfast, to making delicious dips for an evening dinner party, the Ninja Supra Kitchen System is a worthy option.

Pros: The Ninja Supra Kitchen System does more than just blend foods. With its powerful 1200-watt motor and 1.5 horsepower design, it includes ‘Total Crushing Technology’ that lets you liquefy whole fruits, vegetables and break down ice in a matter of seconds. Its USP is that it also works as a food processor and comes set with an 8-cup bowl with chopping and dough blades. It also comes with two Nutri Ninja cups with lids so you can make smoothies to go.

Cons: Ninja has a large portfolio of small countertop appliances in its range aimed at those who love to cook delicious and nutritious foods from scratch. While the Ninja Supra Kitchen System has its pros, there are other models in the brand’s portfolio that you should also consider. The Ninja Blender & Soup Maker for example is down to £98 /$127 /AU$186 from £149.99 / $194 /AU$ in the Black Friday event, and features a built-in heating element that lets you cook soups on board.

Ninja Supra Kitchen System: everything you need to know

When investing in a blender, think about how you will use the machine. Do you want it to simply blend smoothies and crush ice? Or do you want a model that comes with food processing features for chopping and mixing bread? Variety is key so look for a flexible design with a number of blades, attachments and mixing jugs. Also think about how easy the machine is to clean – does it have dishwasher safe BPA-free parts as the Ninja Supra Kitchen System does, for example. Here are the most enticing features to try out in the Ninja Supra Kitchen System:

A motor that packs a punch: If time is of the essence (and when is it ever not?), the Ninja Supra Kitchen System will stand you in good stead. It comes packed with 1200 watts of power and Total Crushing Technology that means it can blitz ice, grind and blend frozen berries and whole fruits, and liquidize food in a matter of seconds. Its one-touch pulsing feature provides safer, convenient operation during food prep too.

Varied capacity: The Ninja Supra Kitchen System lets you blend, crush and pulse a range of quantities depending on your needs as it has a 64 oz max liquid capacity. You can easily interchange between the 72-oz blender pitcher when you fancy making juice for the whole family, to using one of the two 16oz Nutri Ninja cups with travel lids included for when you want to make a drink for on the go. Then there’s also the eight-cup bowl capacity food processor that comes with a chopping blade to coarsely chop and puree food and a dough blade ideal for mixing up to two lbs of dough in less than 30 seconds.

If you want to find out more about Ninja’s extensive kitchen appliance range, you can also check out our in-depth review of the Ninja Foodi Multi cooker here on the TechRadar website, where we give it a three and a half star rating and merit its large capacity and range of useful settings. The Ninja Foodi Multi Cooker has also been marked down in the Black Friday sales to £129 / $166 / $246.

It’s worth noting however, that not all KitchenAid appliances have been launched with positive feedback. In 2018, more than 20,000 5KEK1722 kettles needed to be recalled in the UK due to a problem with the handle.

KitchenAid also has some equally impressive competitors. Brands such as Kenwood, Sage and Cuisinart are just some of the names that are giving KitchenAid a run for its money with their stylish designs and clever tech spec. So, to find an appliance that will best suit you, remember that it will ultimately come down to the finer details – scrutinise features such as bowl sizes, speed setting range and how many attachments are offered, for example, whether a gadget comes with dishwasher safe parts or a warranty and if the quality of its customer service is one you admire – these will all play a part in making sure your cooking adventures run smoothly.

Conclusion

The best thing about the Ninja Supra Kitchen System is that it is a comprehensive blender that comes with food processing capabilities. As well as using it to make soups, dips and smoothies, its dough-mixing function is a useful tool for making your own bread. So if you’re keen to fill your home with the enticing aroma of freshly baked bread this Black Friday, the Ninja Supra Kitchen System is one to watch.

Best Instant Pots and slow cookers: hearty grub, hardly any work