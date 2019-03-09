Scotland vs Wales live stream: how to watch Six Nations 2019 rugby online from anywhere

The Six Nations 2019 has provided some great games so far, one of the highlights being when Wales beat England two weekends ago and thus retained its unbeaten status. The Grand Slam is well and truly on...although Scotland will have something to say about that. We're here to get you prepared for a Scotland vs Wales live stream, regardless of where in the world you are.

And it won't all be plain sailing for the Welsh. It doesn't take much to remember them losing to Scotland at Murrayfield in 2017 Wales. And soundly, with a convincing 29–13 win for the Scots.

Scotland vs Wales - where and when Scotland and Wales will play their round 4 Six Nations match at Murrayfield in Edinburgh. The game itself starts today, Saturday March 9, at 2.15pm GMT.

So far Scotland have beaten Italy (33–20) but then suffered defeats to Ireland (13–22) and France (27–10). By comparison, Wales have won all their 2019 Six Nations games, beating France (24–19), Italy (26–15) and then England (21–13).

But Scotland have got a stronger side than previously in the tournament, with key players returning from injury - including star stand-off Finn Russell and forwards Hamish Watson, WP Nel, Sam Skinner and Grant Stewart, as well as centre Stafford McDowall. Scotland is looking very strong indeed. Wales have kept its starting line-up largely the same with just one change announced as Adam Beard comes on at lock to replace the injured Cory Hill.

The game itself is free to air in the UK, so you can watch a Scotland vs Wales live stream for free. For all your other viewing options - ideal if you're outside the UK - keep on reading. Now you can watch every Six Nations game from wherever you are.

How to live stream Scotland vs Wales in the UK for free

Result! All the Six Nations matches will be shown live in the UK on free-to-air television. This Scotland and Wales game will be aired on the BBC from 2.15pm GMT. If you're trying to watch online (either live or on catch-up) then you can get access via the BBC iPlayer mobile app. Alternatively, just head to an online streaming TV service such TVPlayer.com , which has all of the UK's freeview channels (including the Beeb) in one place. So you can enjoy the match on TV, computer, tablet and smartphone for free if you're in the UK - or subscribe to TVPlayer Plus if you want to record it and watch later. Not in the UK this weekend? Not a problem - simply download and install a VPN and use a UK location to watch live as if you were back home. Full instructions below.

Live stream the Six Nations when you're not in your country

If you're outside your home country - whether that be the UK or anywhere else - and try to start streaming the rugby via your native broadcaster, you'll realise that you can't as it's location restricted. Fear not, the action is still within your reach. All you need to do is download and install a VPN to effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage (assuming you comply with the broadcaster's TS&Cs), minus the risk of using a naughty stream from an illegal source.

It's really easy to get started with a VPN - simply download, install, open the app and select the appropriate location. We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best thanks to its speed, security and simplicity to use. We also like that it's compatible with so many devices and streaming services (e.g. Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PS4, etc). Express is excellent, but there are other fantastic VPN options out there as well - here are our current top three entrants on our best VPN countdown: 1. ExpressVPN: the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with 30-day trial and/or 3 months FREE with an annual plan

2. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go

3. NordVPN: one of the most affordable VPNs out of the big guns

Live stream Scotland vs Wales in Australia

You'll have to be up at 1.15am AEDT to catch this game live, so perhaps this is reserved for true fans only – or anyone settling in for a big night. The game will be shown via subscription service beIN Sport, which is actually showing every game of the 2019 Six Nations. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee. No worries if you aren't though as you can also subscribe to beIN as a standalone subscription that can be watched on your laptop, desktop computer or mobile device. That costs $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE two week trial.

Live stream Scotland vs Wales in New Zealand

This game isn't going to be live until 3.15am Wellington time, so night owls are in for a treat. This, like all the Six Nations 2019 games is getting aired in one easy to access place. It's all being streamed via beIN Sport. Sky subscribers can add beIN to their package at an additional cost or, like in Australia, you can subscribe to a standalone package that can be watched on laptop, desktop or mobile app. It costs $19.78 per month after you've taken advantage of the FREE two week trial.

Live stream the rugby union in Canada - for FREE

DAZN is a streaming service available in a select few countries including Canada for the Six Nations Rugby. That means you can live stream the Wales vs Scotland game at 6.15am PT, 9.15am ET. You can even watch for free as DAZN offers a 30-day money back option. You'll have to sign up for the service but if you don't like it you can get your money back within a month of you signing up.

How to watch a Wales vs Scotland live stream online in the US