Scotland vs Italy live stream: how to watch Six Nations 2019 rugby online from anywhere

This year's Six Nations adds a special factor as once the action is over the teams will go on to the Rugby World Cup later in 2019. That means there is plenty of pressure on Scotland and Italy as their performances over the next couple of months will set the trend for the upcoming international competition. The good news for you, dear reader, is that you can watch all the Six Nations rugby action and, a Scotland vs Italy live stream in particular, from anywhere you are in the world using this guide.

Scotland v Italy - where and when The first game for Scotland and Italy in this Six Nations competition is at Murrayfield in Edinburgh. The game itself starts today, Saturday February 2, at 2.15pm GMT.

While Scotland and Italy and expected to sit at the lower end of the table for this tournament, they're still putting forward ever improving and powerful teams that should make this an entertaining match.

Scotland are 14/1 to win the Six Nations while Italy has odds at 1000/1.

Despite the Scottish team having a huge injury list of 19 players for at least the first two games. Glasgow hookers Fraser Brown and George Turner are both injured. So one of the three uncapped hookers – Edinburgh’s Dave Cherry, Leicester’s Jake Kerr and Glasgow’s Grant Stewart – should be on the touchline to fill Stuart McInally’s boots.

While Italy coach Conor O'Shea said: "We’ve won in the last 18 months against Japan and Fiji away and Georgia, but we want to get to the highest level. The level is higher than it was, the highest it has ever been in the Six Nations. But we are better. We have to play at our level of intensity. We want to win, not only for ourselves, but also we want a win for our fans"

The game itself is free to air in the UK, so you can tune in to a Scotland vs Italy live stream for free by using a VPN if you're outside the country when it;s on.

How to live stream Scotland vs Italy in the UK for free

Result! All the Six Nations matches will be shown live in the UK on free-to-air television. This Scotland and Italy game will be aired on the BBC from 2.15pm GMT. If you're trying to watch online (either live or on catch-up) then you can get access via the BBC iPlayer mobile app. Alternatively, just head to an online streaming TV service such TVPlayer.com , which has all of the UK's freeview channels (including the Beeb) in one place. So you can enjoy the match on TV, computer, tablet and smartphone for free if you're in the UK - or subscribe to TVPlayer Plus if you want to record it and watch later. Not in the UK this weekend? Not a problem - simply download and install a VPN and use a UK location to watch live as if you were back home. Full instructions below.

Live stream the Six Nations when you're not in your country

If you're outside your home country - whether that be the UK or anywhere else - and try to start streaming the rugby via your native broadcaster, you'll realise that you can't as it's location restricted. Fear not, the action is still within your reach. All you need to do is download and install a VPN to effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage, minus the risk of using a naughty stream from an illegal source.

It's really easy to get started with a VPN - simply download, install, open the app and select the appropriate location. For example, you would choose a UK server if you were trying to watch the BBC coverage. We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best thanks to its speed, security and simplicity to use. We also like that it's compatible with so many devices and streaming services (e.g. Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PS4, etc). Express is excellent, but there are other fantastic VPN options out there as well - here are our current top three entrants on our best VPN countdown: 1. ExpressVPN: the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with 30-day trial and/or 3 months FREE with an annual plan

2. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go

3. NordVPN: one of the most affordable VPNs out of the big guns

Where can I watch the rugby with a VPN? A VPN will enable you to watch the rugby from literally anywhere. So that obviously includes: France, Italy, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Tonga, Japan, Argentina, Finland, Israel, Germany, Denmark, India, Netherlands, Brazil, Belgium, Romania, Mexico, Sweden, Portugal, Czech Republic, Ireland, Poland, Kenya, Hungary, Indonesia, China, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Russia, Japan, Egypt and more!

Live stream Scotland vs Italy in Australia

You'll have to be up at 1.15am AEDT to catch this game live, so perhaps this is reserved for true fans only – or anyone settling in for a big night. The game will be shown via subscription service beIN Sport, which is actually showing every game of the 2019 Six Nations. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee. No worries if you aren't though as you can also subscribe to beIN as a standalone subscription that can be watched on your laptop, desktop computer or mobile device. That costs $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE two week trial.

Live stream Scotland vs Italy in New Zealand

This game isn't going to be live until 3.15am Wellington time, so night owls are in for a treat. This, like all the Six Nations 2019 games is getting aired in one easy to access place. It's all being streamed via beIN Sport. Sky subscribers can add beIN to their package at an additional cost or, like in Australia, you can subscribe to a standalone package that can be watched on laptop, desktop or mobile app. It costs $19.78 per month after you've taken advantage of the FREE two week trial.

How to watch a Scotland vs Italy live stream in the US

The US gets to enjoy the Scotland and Italy rugby action this year using Rugby Pass which will stream the game live at 6.15am PT, 9.15am ET. All you need do is head over to Rugby Pass and sign up. If you've purchased the Rugby Pass but are now finding coverage geo-blocked because you're outside the US then be sure to look at our advice above regarding using a VPN to access the action.

Live stream the rugby union in Canada and more - for FREE

DAZN is a streaming service available in a select few countries including Canada for the Six Nations Rugby. That means you can live stream the Italy v Scotland game at 6.15am PT, 9.15am ET. You can even watch for free as DAZN offers a 30-day money back option. You'll have to sign up for the service but if you don't like it you can get your money back within a month of you signing up.

