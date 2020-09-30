SanDisk’s Extreme portable SSD gets a 2x speed upgrade with updated models

Western Digital today revealed that the brand’s SanDisk Extreme portable SSDs lineup is getting a significant speed upgrade. While retaining most of the physical look and feel of the original drives, the updated SanDisk Extreme and SanDisk Extreme Pro portable SSDs swap out their internals for new NVMe drives instead.

The new drives will come in capacities up to 2TB, in order to keep up with the modern demands of creators shooting content in 4K and even 8K. The SanDisk Extreme Pro portable SSD features a forged aluminum chassis to stay cool even under the heaviest of workloads, and also features 256-bit AES hardware encryption.

The SanDisk Extreme features 1,050MB/s read and up to 1,000MB/s write speeds, while the Extreme Pro bumps this up to read/write speeds of up to 2,000MB/s. Both drives feature an IP55 rating, and can withstand drops from up to two meters.

Pricing and Availability

The SanDisk Extreme and SanDisk Extreme PRO portable SSDs are backed by a five-year limited warranty and will be available at select retailers in UAE at the end of October 2020.