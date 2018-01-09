Sandisk squeezes 1TB storage into a prototype thumb drive

Can you ever have enough digital storage space? As file sizes continue to expand with 4K videos, hi-res audio and mammoth applications, the answer is definitely 'no'.

But real-world space is always at a premium, which makes Sandisk's new CES 2018 prototype one to get excited about. It's squeezed 1TB of storage space onto a thumb stick – making it the smallest flash drive with that much space available.

With a USB-C connection on its male end, that means the drive would conceivably work with mobile devices as well as computers – exponentially opening up the amount of media you could take on the go with you.

Prototype patience

However, as a prototype demonstration, there's no word yet on a release date or pricing information for the new drive.

If you're looking for capacious, compact storage, Sandisk is also launching the Ultra Fit USB 3.1 flash drive at CES. It too is currently lacking a release date or price, but is coming to market packing 256GB of storage is a dinky thumb-tip form factor.

That's enough for "approximately, 14,000 photos, 10 hours of full HD video and 16,000 songs, with 64GB still available for files", according to the press release accompanying the announcement, and should tide you over until the prototype becomes a reality.