Samsung tipped to embed fingerprint tech in the display of the Note 9

We've not even seen the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 break cover yet, but the rumor mill doesn't care for schedules and timings, and we've already heard an interesting tidbit about the Note 9 - it's going to come with a fingerprint sensor embedded in its display.

That's the prediction of analysts at KGI Securities, who released a new report on Samsung's plans for 2018. KGI usually has its finger on the pulse of the smartphone supply chain so it's always worth listening to its comments on the market.

We know that as phone manufacturers have banished the bezels on their flagship phones, they've struggled to incorporate fingerprint-sensing tech under the screen, which means the sensor is typically banished to the back - as on the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus.

Apple keeps the pressure off

Apple is reportedly the latest company to give up trying to embed its fingerprint scanner into the glass on its devices - the iPhone 8 will apparently have a Touch ID sensor around the back of the handset or maybe even built into the power button.

Apple's move means the pressure's off Samsung, according to KGI, and so it has "no need to risk adopting under-display optical fingerprint solution in a hurry" in the words of the analysts. However, the tech should be ready by this time next year.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 will keep the fingerprint sensor on the rear of the device, KGI says, though it may be repositioned for a more ergonomic experience. That phone will apparently have upgraded iris recognition and an improved dual-lens camera to help tempt buyers into a purchase.

