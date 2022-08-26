Samsung India set to unveil the next gen of Indian Innovators

Audio player loading…

Samsung India had in June last announced an innovation and education program, named Solve for Tomorrow. It is aimed at finding and showcasing innovative technology solutions to solve real-world problems.

The company today said that Solve for Tomorrow got over 18,000 registrations from youth across cities, towns and villages who are eager to turn their ideas into action. The top 50 teams in the youth competition, which is running for the first time in India, will attend a bootcamp at IIT Delhi where they will be trained on design thinking and prototyping and will pitch their ideas in front of an expert Samsung jury.

Among the top 50 teams, 62% want to solve problems of healthcare, 22% want to tackle challenges around environment, 10% are focused on problems around agriculture while 6% want to solve issues around education.

The three national winners of the competition stand a chance to get mega support of up to Rs one crore and mentoring support for six months to take their ideas to the next level under the expert guidance of IIT Delhi.

What the participants stand to get?

The chosen 50 teams, with youth aged between 16-22, are now through to the next phase of ‘Solve for Tomorrow’, where they will be further developing their ideas. In this phase, they will get training on the design thinking concept through online courses as well as at a bootcamp at IIT Delhi. Each of the 50 teams will also be assigned a campus buddy from IIT Delhi during the three-day bootcamp. Samsung said over two days at IIT Delhi, seasoned experts will guide the teams on how to build their first prototype and effectively pitch their ideas in front of an expert Samsung jury on Day 3. The jury will select the top 10 teams for the final pitch event in November 2022.

Entrants who have applied to the competition have taken inspiration for their innovations from all areas of society, including events from the past year, with ideas looking to tackle waste management, electricity and water wastage, plastic waste in the oceans, speech disorders, farm rodents as well as pandemic prediction and creating an affordable ECG device. Many of the solutions that the teams suggested will use new-age technologies such as robotics, artificial intelligence and augmented reality.

Along with the bootcamp, the top 50 teams will also be given a certificate of participation and vouchers worth Rs 100,000 for online courses in design thinking, STEM, innovation, leadership, among others.

The top 10 teams will get the opportunity to visit Samsung India offices and its R&D centers where they will interact with young Samsung employees and researchers. They will also experience the Samsung product ecosystem at the Samsung Opera House in Bengaluru.