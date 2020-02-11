Samsung Galaxy S20 range leaked one last time - and it looks like a official video

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, above, is about to be old news

We’ve seen a huge number of Samsung Galaxy S20 leaks now, including what appear to be official marketing images, and now we’ve even gone a step further, with what looks to an official promo video.

Shared by Evan Blass (a leaker with a great track record), the video, which you can see here if you follow him, shows off all three expected phones – the Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Given how much these three phones have already leaked there’s not really anything new to see here, but you can see them up close, in high-quality, and in motion.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is about to be announced too

Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy S10: how does the rumored handset differ?

Later this month we'll see lots more phones at MWC 2020

Top phones

The video focuses primarily on the top half of each phone, showing their large camera arrays, curved glass backs, metal frames, and screens with a punch-hole camera. However, we do also get a glimpse at the bottom edge of one of the phones, revealing a USB-C port and a speaker grille.

The moody video ends with a brief glimpse at the full rear of each device, showing the key visual differences, with each phone getting bigger as you move up the range, as well as having a larger camera block. This is headlined by the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, which is rumored to have a 6.9-inch screen and a 108MP camera (among several other lenses).

We can’t imagine that there’s much left to be revealed at this point, but we’ll know for sure soon, as the Samsung Galaxy S20 range is being announced at 11AM PST (2PM EST, 7PM GMT) today (February 11), or at 5AM AEDT on February 12 in Australia.

TechRadar will be reporting live from the event, so stay tuned for all the official information and our first impressions.