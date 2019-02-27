Samsung Galaxy M30 launched in India starting at Rs 14,990

Samsung is on a spree of launching phones in India. On Wednesday, the company added another phone to its Galaxy M-series in India. The M-series debuted earlier this year with two phones, the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20. The M30 is the third phone in the series and boasts of some compelling features.

Samsung Galaxy M30 specifications

The Galaxy M30 features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED panel with the infinity-u shaped notch design. This gives the screen a 19:9 aspect ratio and provides more screen estate to users.

Samsung Exynos 7904 octa-core chipset powers the Galaxy M30 and is backed by 4GB/6GB RAM and 6GB/128GB storage.

The M30 has a triple camera setup on the back which consists of a primary 13MP sensor coupled with a 5MP depth sensor and a 5MP ultra-wide sensor. On the front, there's a 16MP camera for selfies housed within the u-shaped notch.

There's a fingerprint sensor on the rear plastic shell of the M30. The phone runs on Android 9.0 Pie based Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M30 has a big 5,000mAh battery to its disposal and it also supports fast charging via 15w adapter provided in-the-box.

Samsung Galaxy M30 price and availability

The Galaxy M30 is priced starting at Rs 14,990 for the 4GB RAM variant while buysers will have to shell out Rs 17,990 for the variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The first sale is scheduled for March 7 and users can buy it from Amazon India and Samsung India Store.