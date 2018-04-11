Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo with dual cameras, selfie flash launched in India

Samsung has launched the Galaxy J7 Duo in India after it was spotted on the company’s website yesterday. The smartphone features dual rear cameras and also has a front flash for improved selfies in low-light conditions.

Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo specifications

The Galaxy J7 Duo features a 5.5-inch Super AMOLED display with HD resolution and a 2.5D curved glass. It runs on Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box with Samsung’s custom skin TouchWiz on top.

Powering the Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo is an octa-core chipset with the processor clocked at 1.6GHz, coupled with 4GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. Samsung gives users an option to expand the internal storage up to 256GB using a microSD card.

In terms of optics, the Galaxy J7 Duo sports a dual camera setup on the back, with a 13MP primary sensor with f/1.9 aperture and a 5MP secondary sensor with an LED flash. On the front, the smartphone has an 8MP camera with f/1.9 aperture and an LED flash.

Other features of the smartphone include a fingerprint sensor that is embedded in the Home button on the front. The Galaxy J7 Duo supports dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, dual band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and GPS. It is backed by a user-removable 3,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo price and availability

Samsung has priced the Galaxy J7 Duo at Rs 16,990. The phone comes in black and gold colour variants. It will be available for purchase starting April 12th in retail stores across the country.