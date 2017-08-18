Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017), A5 (2017) price slashed by up to Rs 5,000

Samsung today slashed prices of its phones in the Galaxy A series. The smartphone maker announced this permanent price cut today. This price cut comes at an important time with the festive season just around the corner in India.

The 2017 line-up of the Galaxy A series was launched in India in March, after being revealed at CES earlier this year. While the Galaxy A5 (2017) was launched at a price of Rs 28,990, the Galaxy A7 (2017) was launched at Rs 33,490. Both the phones were selling at an MOP (market operated price) of Rs 26,900 and Rs 30,900 respectively, which is a fall of more than Rs 2,000 on both the phones compared to their launch price.

After today’s price cuts, the Galaxy A5 (2017) will be available at an MOP of Rs 22,900 and the Galaxy A7 (2017) at Rs 25,900. In short, the 2017 edition of the Galaxy A5 and Galaxy A7 have been discounted by Rs 4,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively. At these prices, and given the trust in Samsung, these two phones are a little more competitive compared to the options available in the market.

To recap, the Galaxy A5 (2017) comes with a 5.2-inch Full HD Super AMOLED display and is powered by an octa-core Exynos 7880 processor. The phone comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. A 3,000mAh battery powers the phone.

In terms of the cameras, the Galaxy A5 (2017) comes with 16MP f/1.9 aperture camera on the rear as well as the front. Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, a fingerprint sensor and IP68 certification round off the features of the phone.

The Galaxy A7 (2017) features the same specs as the Galaxy A5 (2017), for the most part. The only differences are the bigger 5.7-inch display and the 3,600mAh battery.

With the festive season ahead, consumers can expect a lot of companies to offer discounts on their products. The recently concluded sales on Amazon India and Flipkart also had some good deals. In case you’ve missed your chance then, you can look forward to some more deals in the near future.