Russia vs Egypt live stream: how to watch today's World Cup match online

Live stream Russia vs Egypt - when and where Russia and Egypt will meet on the pitch at St. Petersburg Stadium on Tuesday, June 19. The stadium was designed by Japanese architect Kisho Kurosawa who envisioned a spaceship landing on the shores of the Gulf of Finland. The match is set to kick-off at 9pm, so quite a late one for the Russians. That translates to 7pm BST (2pm ET, 11am PT, 4am AEST). Egypt fans can watch at 8pm in the Cairo time zone.

After a thumping 5-0 win against Saudi Arabia, World Fup hosts Russia are set to go up against Egypt for their second Group A game of the 2018 World Cup . And you've landed in the right place if you want to know how to live stream Russia vs Egypt, regardless of your location.

If Russia is able to repeat its previous performance, it could become the first team to qualify for the round of 16 - quite the feat, considering many pundits had them as the worst team at the Russia 2018 World Cup before the tiurnament began.

Egypt on the other hand, needs to collect some points after losing its first World Cup game to Uruguay. Luckily for Egypt, Mo Salah has been deemed fit to play in this one (after missing the Uruguay defeat) and will likely make an appearance in Tuesday’s match. Here's hoping.

Whether you are a football fan living in Russia, Egypt or anywhere else in the world, we’ll walk you through all the necessary steps to live stream the 2018 World Cup for free from anywhere in the world.

Use a VPN to watch the World Cup 2018 from anywhere for FREE

You don't have to miss a single minute of World Cup soccer - even if the country where you are isn't broadcasting certain games. Because every second of action is being shown somewhere (the UK, for example, is televising every game for free - see below), you can simply use a VPN to login to a region that is broadcasting the game. And it's really easy to do:

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. If in any doubt, just head straight to the UK.

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream or TVPlayer.com

If you know exactly what station you're hoping to catch the game on, then you don't need us any longer - head straight there. If you're not sure, just stick with TVPlayer.com in the UK. It will be showing all the games for free. You don't even have to sign up. Want to record the game and catch it in your spare time. TVPlayer Plus carries a £5.99 monthly fee but let's you 'record' up to 10 hours of TV to watch at your leisure. And you can take advantage of its 14-day free trial, too.

How to stream Russia vs Egypt live in the UK

If you live in the UK and have a television, then the BBC is your best bet for watching Russia vs Egypt on Tuesday, June 19 at 7pm BST. If you prefer to watch the match on a mobile device or on your computer, you can do so with BBC iPlayer which is even streaming matches live in 4k resolution with high dynamic range coulour (HDR) though it will be on a first-come, first-served basis. If you're not in the UK tonight but still want to get the coverage from Gary Lineker and friends, then you'll need to get a VPN. That will let you change your laptop or mobile device's IP to a UK location, from where you can then watch on TVPlayer.com.

How to watch Russia vs Egypt: US live stream

Football fans in the US can watch the World Cup on Fox Sport as the network is the official broadcaster in the US. The Russia vs Egypt match will begin at 2pm ET or at 11am PT and will be shown on Fox. If you’re on the go, you can also watch all of Fox’s coverage via its Fox Sports Go app on either Android or iOS. Cord cutters without a cable subscription don’t have to miss out on the action either, as they can watch the World Cup on streaming services such as Sling or fuboTV . If you’d rather watch the match for free, you could also use a VPN to change your location and watch another country’s broadcast online.

How to watch Egypt vs Russia: Canada live stream

If you live in Canada and want to watch the World Cup, CTV is the best option to catch all of the matches as the network is the official broadcaster of the event in Canada. CTV will show the Russia vs Egypt match on Tuesday, June 19 and its coverage will begin at 1:30pm ET. You can also watch the match on your mobile devices using the CTV Go app . Logging into another country’s broadcast with a VPN is also a great way to catch the game if you don’t have a cable subscription and we’ll walk you through the whole process in the instructions above.

How to watch Russia vs Egypt: Australia live stream

Great news for Australians, along with Socceroos games, the semi-finals and finals, free-to-air SBS has the rights to show selected group games every day. It will be a very early start though - kick-off isn't until 4am on Wednesday morning. And don't worry if you're out of the country and want to catch that SBS (or UK broadcast) as using a VPN will let you watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch Egypt vs Russia: New Zealand live stream

Sky Sports has won the rights to show all of the World Cup matches in New Zealand and unlike in the UK, you’ll have to be a cable subscriber to watch. Sky Sports will show the Russia vs Egypt game at 12:30pm NZST. You can also catch the game on your mobile devices with the Sky Go app . As is the case in other countries without a free option to watch the World Cup, you could always tune into another country’s broadcast by using a VPN .

Exclusive World Cup competition with VyprVPN

Win a PlayStation 4 + FIFA 18 with VyprVPN

If you've decided that a VPN is the best way to catch your chosen World Cup live stream but can't quite choose between the hundreds of providers out there, then our exclusive competition may sway you. VyprVPN has clearly got a case of football fever and is giving away a PS4 Slim (1TB) with a copy of FIFA 18 to one lucky winner. You won't find this competition anywhere else on the web - it's strictly exclusive to TechRadar readers - and if you don't take the top prize, five runners up will receive a free year of Vypr VPN instead. All you need to do is head to the competition page, complete the entry form and you'll be in the prize draw (full terms and conditions can be found on the competition page). It's an open goal!

Where else can I watch the World Cup using a VPN A VPN will enable you to watch every 2018 World Cup fixture from literally anywhere - even if it isn't being broadcast in that country. So that obviously includes all the competing countries and anywhere else on Earth you might be: Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Denmark, Egypt, England, France, Germany, Iceland, Iran, Japan, Mexico, Morocco, Nigeria, Panama, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Tunisia, Uruguay and many more!

How to stream all the online action straight to you TV The ability to live stream all the football to your phone or tablet is undeniably useful - you don't have to miss a single goal, even if you're out of the house. But if you want to stream the World Cup from the internet to your TV, then picking up a streaming box might be useful. Check out our guide to the best streaming media players, where the likes of Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire are all included.