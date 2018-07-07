Russia vs Croatia live stream: how to watch today's World Cup quarter-final online

Today is unquestionably the biggest day in Russian footballing history. A World Cup quarter-final on home turf and a very real possibility of getting as far as the Russia 2018 World Cup final. But the Croats will be feeling similar, hoping to outdo their last four run at France '98. It's a massive game for both countries and neutrals alike, and we can tell you how to live stream Russia vs Croatia at the World Cup for free.

Live stream Russia vs Croatia - when and where The Russia vs Croatia World Cup quarter-final takes us to Sochi and the 45,000-capacity Fisht Olympic Stadium. Taking place today, kick-off is at 9pm local Russia time, which is 7pm BST, 2pm ET, 11am PT, 4am Sunday AEST, and 8pm in Croatia.

We all know that home advantage can provide a boost to a World Cup campaign, but who really saw Russia still being around at the quarter-final stage? Russian goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev was the hero of the hour thanks to two crucial penalty saves in the triumphant shoot-out against Spain, and given Croatia's attacking qualities, Russia will need their stopper to be on top form once again to give them a fighting chance.

Croatia also needed a shoot-out to get past Denmark in the previous round after a performance that failed to hit the heights of their group stage showing. But with Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic calling the shots in midfield, the Croats should have the lion's share of possession and the platform to damage Russia.

Don't miss a second of this tasty quarter-final clash – scroll down to see how you can watch a Russia vs Croatia live stream for free, wherever you are in the world. And don't forget our World Cup watching guide either, providing you with all the key viewing and streaming info for this World Cup.

Use a VPN to watch the World Cup 2018 from anywhere for FREE

You don't have to miss a single minute of World Cup soccer - even if the country where you are isn't broadcasting certain games. Because every second of action is being shown somewhere (the UK, for example, is televising every game for free - see below), you can simply use a VPN to login to a region that is broadcasting the game. And it's really easy to do:

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. If in any doubt, just head straight to the UK.

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream or TVPlayer.com

If you know exactly what station you're hoping to catch the game on, then you don't need us any longer - head straight there. If you're not sure, just stick with TVPlayer.com in the UK. It will be showing all the games for free. You don't even have to sign up. Want to record the game and catch it in your spare time. TVPlayer Plus carries a £5.99 monthly fee but let's you 'record' up to 10 hours of TV to watch at your leisure. And you can take advantage of its 14-day free trial, too.

How to stream Russia vs Croatia live in the UK

Kick-off is at 7pm BST for this one, with live coverage on ITV. That means you can watch via television, online or the ITV Hub app for mobile devices. If you're out of the country and keen to get the UK broadcast, then it's very easy to download and install a VPN and then head over to TVPlayer.com to watch.

How to watch Russia vs Croatia: US live stream

Fox Sport is the official US broadcaster for World Cup soccer in the US and it's a 2pm ET / 10am PT kick-off for Russia vs Croatia. If you don't have cable, you could always grab a free trial to another streaming service like Sling and Fubo and watch on there. The alternative is to use a VPN service to grab a live stream from another country's coverage. Scroll up and check out our instructions above.

How to watch Russia vs Croatia: Canada live stream

In Canada, CTV won the rights to show the FIFA World Cup 2018. That means cable users can watch on TV, online or via the CTV Go app. Logging in to another nation's broadcast is also a great option using a VPN following the instructions above.

How to watch Croatia vs Russia: Australia live stream

The good news for Australians is that free-to-air SBS now has the rights to show all of the World Cup 2018 games. Less good news is the tricky 4am Sunday morning kick-off for those wanting to catch Russia vs Croatia down under. Don't worry if you're out of the country and want to catch that SBS (or UK broadcast), as using a VPN will let you watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch Croatia vs Russia: New Zealand live stream

Unlike in the UK, you have to pay to watch the World Cup in New Zealand. Sky Sports have the rights locally. If you don't have Sky and don't want to subscribe just for the FIFA World Cup, then you could go for a VPN instead and tune into free coverage from another country.

Where else can I watch the World Cup using a VPN A VPN will enable you to watch every 2018 World Cup fixture from literally anywhere - even if it isn't being broadcast in that country. So that obviously includes all the competing countries and anywhere else on Earth you might be: Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Denmark, Egypt, England, France, Germany, Iceland, Iran, Japan, Mexico, Morocco, Nigeria, Panama, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Tunisia, Uruguay and many more!

How to stream all the online action straight to you TV The ability to live stream all the football to your phone or tablet is undeniably useful - you don't have to miss a single goal, even if you're out of the house. But if you want to stream the World Cup from the internet to your TV, then picking up a streaming box might be useful. Check out our guide to the best streaming media players, where the likes of Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire are all included.