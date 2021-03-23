Quick – Bose's best noise-cancelling headphones plummet to lowest price

On the hunt for a pair of noise-cancelling headphones? Then these excellent deals are well worth a look, with the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 plummeting to their lowest price in the US, and getting a hefty discount in the UK.

In the US, Amazon has slashed the price of these wireless headphones from $379.99 to just $299, saving you $80. Meanwhile, UK buyers can get the Bose headphones for just £242.90 at electricshop.com – a huge saving of over £100.

Today's best noise-cancelling headphones deals

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: $379.99 $299 at Amazon

Save $80 - These Bose cans are among the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy in 2021, and with $80 off, they're a steal, boasting fantastic ANC, great audio performance, and a sleek design. This deal only applies to the Arctic White color variant, with the black and silver models costing more.View Deal

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: £349 £242.60 at electricshop.com

Save £106 - This excellent deal brings the Bose Noise Cancelling 700 tantalizingly close to their lowest ever price, with both the silver and black versions discounted.View Deal

The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are the best Bose headphones we’ve ever reviewed, and any discount is always welcome, let alone an $80 / £106 price drop.

They come with class-leading noise cancellation that's fully adjustable so you can clearly listen to your favorite tunes in even the noisiest environments. Noise cancellation is even applied to your phone calls, so your voice sounds loud and clear, wherever you are.

The sound quality is nothing to scoff at, either – though the Sony WH-1000XM4 do win out in this area. We’re also fans of the sleek design of the Bose 700 headphones, which looks pretty different to most wireless headphones on the market today. They’re lightweight, comfortable to wear, and foldable for easy storage in a backpack.

With 20 hours of battery life, they have enough staying power to get you through your commute – or if you're working at home, a couple of day's worth of noise-cancelling solace.

