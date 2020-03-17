PS5 specs will be revealed tomorrow as Sony unveils surprise event – here's how to watch it

The PS5 is getting a surprise live stream on March 18, according to an official tweet by PlayStation Europe – promising a deeper look at the specs and capabilities of the incoming next-gen PlayStation.

PS5 lead system architect Mark Cerny will be speaking in the live stream, which should offer a "deep dive into PS5's system architecture and how it will shape the future of games."

Tomorrow at 4pm GMT / 5pm CET, PS5 lead system architect Mark Cerny provides a deep dive into PS5’s system architecture and how it will shape the future of games.Watch tomorrow on PlayStation Blog: https://t.co/lekCBquO2x pic.twitter.com/sjqZLCfCBvMarch 17, 2020

What does all that mean, you ask? It means we'll get a better understanding of what's going on in the PS5, under the hood – and it may be somewhat in response to Microsoft's continued (and much more forthcoming) drip-feed of specs information for the Xbox Series X console.

Unlike the PS5, the Xbox Series X has been officially unveiled too, and it doesn't sound like we're going to see the PS5's console design just yet. Is it still being finalized? Is Sony just holding its cards close to its chest? We'll see if the live stream on March 18 has anything to tell us in that regard.

How to watch the PS5 live stream

The live stream will kick off at 4pm GMT / 5pm CET (12pm ET / 9am PT) on March 18, which will be available to watch on the PlayStation Blog – a usual place for game announcements and stories about PlayStation-related news.