Apple Watch's reliance on the iPhone could mean more battery life

Battery life has been a major concern for those anticipating the Apple Watch, but Apple may have come up with a solution.

It turns out the iPhone will handle some processing for the Apple wearable, thus letting the smartwatch save battery, according to a hands-on report from A Blog to Watch.

Like other smartwatches, the Apple Watch lets you install apps from a dedicated smartphone app on the iPhone, but the two gadgets' relationship reportedly goes deeper than that.

And with the iPhone doing some of the Apple Watch's heavy lifting, the smartwatch could stay on for longer than previously thought - though it will presumably also sap your iPhone's battery more quickly.

Cutting it close

"The Apple Watch is snappier, with longer battery life because a lot of tasks can be off-loaded to the host phone," this report notes.

The Apple Watch is scheduled to launch in early 2015, though Apple has yet to provide any specific dates.

It is slightly worrying that the Apple Watch might not even go into full production until January, according to Taiwanese site Apple Daily, though Apple might still technically hit its expected launch window - depending on the company's definition of "early."

Either way assembly firm Quanta Computer is reportedly amping up for Apple Watch production by adding new workers, reports G for Games, and things could kick off in the next few months.

Via PC World, CNET