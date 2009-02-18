Canon releases slew of new cameras

Canon has just released a slew of new cameras, with the waterproof PowerShot D10 being the one that really caught our eye.

If you are planning your summer hols and looking for a decent, affordable and sturdy waterproof snapper, then this new compact from Canon may well fit the bill.

Canon's new PowerShot D10 features an impressive 12.1 megapixels, is waterproof to 10 metres and shockproof if dropped from (approximately) 1.22 metres.

Don't try at home kids

Although, of course, TechRadar suggests that you don't put the camera to the dropping from various heights test, as it may invalidate your warranty!

Also, if you are planning on holidaying in the Arctic, the D10 is freeze resistant to minus 10 degrees. Also useful for those snowboarding trips, back in the real world.

Scene detection technology, which automatically changes the setting depending on lighting and so on, is included and there's a 3x optical zoom with image stabilisation.

Canon PowerShot D10 releases in April, costing £379.

Canon has also announced a bunch of other new cameras today including the new 12.1 Megapixel PowerShot A-Series (PowerShot A1100 at £219 and the PowerShot A2100 IS at £259), the 10 Megapixel Digital IXUS 95 IS with HDMI connectivity (at £249) and - for the pros - two new models in its tilt & shift range: the Ultra-Wide angle TS-E 17mm f/4L (£2749.99) and the TS-E 24mm f/3.5L II (£2399.99), an upgrade to the popular TS-E 24mm f/3.5L.