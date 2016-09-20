Sigma announces trio of mouth-watering lenses

Sigma has used Photokina to launch three mouth-watering lenses: a fast prime portrait lens, an ultra wide-angle zoom and a long range telephoto.

First up then is the 85mm f/1.4 DG HSM | Art, which has been engineered to make the most of full-frame sensors with resolutions above 50MP, so perfect for the likes of the Canon EOS 5DS.

This is thanks to the re-designed lens construction compared to the older model, with 14 elements in 12 groups. Two of these elements are made of SLD (Special Low Dispersion glass), and one element with what Sigma call a high rate of anomalous partial dispersion and a high index of refraction.

Dust and splash-proof, Sigma reckon the bokeh is so precise that you can focus on the subject's eye while blurring the eyelashes.

Shipping is expected to start in late October, with a price of £1199/$1199.

Ultra wide-angle

The 12-24mm f/4 DG HSM | Art is now in its third generation, with the new optic featuring a 80mm diameter molded aspherical lens - the largest element found in this class of lens and designed to be highly effective in minimizing distortion, spherical aberration and coma flare.

Designed for both full-frame and APS-C DSLRs, it offers a constant maximum aperture of f/4, SLD elements and a FLD ('F' low dispersion) elements to deliver what Sigma promises will be a lens with excellent edge-to-edge sharpness, minimized distortion and a minimum focusing distance of 24cm.

Pricing has been confirmed at £1,649/$1599, with availability again expected at the end of October.

Super telephoto

Sigma has recently given us a couple of great super telephoto zooms, but the new 500mm f/4 DG OS HSM | Sport sees Sigma turn their attention to a large prime telephoto optic.

The new lens features a host of features including Sigma's Optical Stabilizer (OS) system, the company's latest-generation Hyper Sonic Motor (HSM), as well as an enhanced dust and splash-proof construction.

Pricing has been set at £5999/$5999, with the Canon mount coming at the end of October, with the Nikon version following shortly after in early November.