Samsung Galaxy Camera 2 lands next month, but you can buy the NX30 today

The Samsung NX30 and Galaxy Camera 2 rang in the New Year as some Samsung's biggest camera announcements. Now Samsung has finally priced and dated when cameras will come out.

First off the docket is the NX30, a snapper paired with an 18-55mm f/2-2.8 OS kit lens. It's available starting today for a $999.99. As a bonus the camera also comes bundled with a copy of Adobe Photoshop Lightroom 5.

The Samsung NX30 is a mirrorless camera with a high-resolution 20.3-megapixel APS-C CMOS sensor that can take interchangeable lenses. But the standout features of this camera are its extra connectivity options, including Wi-Fi and NFC.

By tapping the camera with a NFC-enabled smartphone or tablet users can transfer an image directly over using the Photo Beam feature. New fangled technology aside, the camera is no slouch as it can take bursts of photos up to nine frames per second and 1920 x 1080 60fps video.

Shooters will also be able to look through the lens on a 1024 x 768 electronic viewfinder or a swivel out the 3-inch, 2.36 million dot Super AMOLED screen.

Samsung's Android camera legend continues

Beginning in the middle of next month, serious smartphone photographers will also be able pick up the Samsung Galaxy Camera 2 for $449.99.

The Galaxy Camera 2 is built around the idea of putting a serious sensor and lens on top of Android 4.3 Jelly Bean to take full advantage of camera apps on the Google Play Store.

Willing to fork over $450 for a new camera?

The camera itself features a 16.3-megapixel CMOS sensor with a 21x optical zoom. With these in hand, snappers can shoot from miles away and capture high-definition video at 1920 x 1080 resolution and 30 frames per second.

Like the Samsung Galaxy NX30, the Galaxy Camera 2 comes with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and NFC connectivity suite to link up with other devices wirelessly. With all the apps to download, the Android-powered camera can edit and upload photos directly onto Twitter, Instagram and even Dropbox.

Samsung next photography heavy smartphone might be the Samsung Galaxy S5 with a rumored 16-megapixel camera

Via SlashGear