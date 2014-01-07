Nikon extends Coolpix range for stress-free shooting

For those of you who just crave an easy to use, fuss free camera you're in luck, as Nikon has announced no fewer than nine new digital compact cameras at CES 2014 in Las Vegas.

The camera firm has added four new models to its Coolpix L-series line up, while the Coolpix S-series range gets five new additions.

First up the L-series and the Nikon Coolpix L830 which sports a whopping 34x optical zoom (plus a 68x Dynamic Fine Zoom), 3-inch TFT LCD display and 16MP lens.

Sadly for those of you around the world the Coolpix L830 is a UK exclusive with pricing and release date yet to be announced.

Moving on to the Nikon Coolpix L330 and this snapper will be available around the world from January 30, setting you back £179.99 (around $300, AU$330) and giving you a 20.2MP sensor, 3-inch display and 26x optical zoom.

Nikon Coolpix L30

Meanwhile the Coolpix L29 and Coolpix L30 are 20.1MP and 16.1MP cameras respectively, both featuring a 5x optical zoom with the L30 boasting a 3-inch display while the L29 has to make do with a 2.7-inch offering.

The Nikon Coolpix L30 with go on sale on January 30 for £89.99 (around $150, AU$165), but if you can't wait you can already pick up the L29 for £69.99 (around $115, AU$130).

Five new S-series snappers

We're not done yet, oh no. There's still the small matter of the S-series to contend with and the Coolpix S3600, S6700 and S2800 all offer up 20MP sensors and 8x, 10x and 5x optical zooms respectively.

Nikon Coolpix S3600

The Coolpix S3600 goes on sale on February 6 at £129.99 (around $215, AU$240), while the Coolpix S6700 arrives a week later on February 13 carrying a price tag of £149.99 (around $245, AU$275). You can already get your hands on the Coopix S2800 for just £99.99 (around $165, AU$185).

Rounding off the compact camera onslaught are the Coolpix S6800 and Coolpix S5300, 16MP snappers featuring 12 x and 8x optical zooms, plus 24x and 16x Dynamic Fine Zooms respectively.

Nikon Coolpix S5300

The S6800 arrives on February 13 for £199.99 (around $330, AU$370), with the S5300 hitting stores a little earlier on February 6 at £169.99 (around $280, AU$310).