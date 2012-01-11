Nik introduces Snapseed for Mac and Android

Nik Software has introduced new versions of its Snapseed photo editing tool for Mac and Android Ice Cream Sandwich users.

First up, the Mac version combines professional photography tools with its interface, which Nik hopes will help the company reach a new worldwide audience of creative amateur photographers.

Snapseed features several filters and tools, including U Point technology, which enables precise selective enhancements to be made to any area of a photo. Snapseed for the Mac promises to be even faster than previous versions, combining filters, textures and other enhancements in real time.

Enhancements

Filters include such things as Grunge, Vintage, Tilt & Shift and Drama to give photos a new look.

Other key features include Tune Image for correcting images shot in different lighting situations and Auto Correct to automatically adjust colour and exposure.

Images can be shared via Facebook and Flickr, as well as being emailed and printed from home computers.

Meanwhile, the Android version for Tegra-powered tablets means that those filters and tools are available for the first time to Ice Cream Sandwich users. It features all the same key features as previous versions for other platforms, along with the ability to share via email, Facebook or Flickr.

Nik Snapseed for Mac will be available on the Mac App store for $19.99 in the US (roughly £12.99 in the UK), while the Android version will cost US $4.99 (around £3.24).