Someone made a 4K GoPro killer with interchangable lenses

4K cameras aren't in short supply anymore. Sony and Panasonic announcing new compact and mirrorless cameras capable of recording Ultra HD content. Meanwhile, the GoPro's Hero Black line of action cams have been able to shoot 4K camera for years.

Now a new camera company simply called Z has come out with something with a device that takes the best of both worlds. Meet the E1 camera, which it claims to be the smallest 4K camera that also uses interchangeable lenses.

Encased in a magnesium housing, the E1 is just about twice as big and heavy as a GoPro camera. However, the camera is still eminently pocketable and it comes packing a larger Panasonic Micro Four Thirds image sensor.

What's more, photographers can also mount Olympus and Panasonic lenses designed for a Micro Four Thirds system.

What can it shoot?

With an Ambarella A9 image processor onboard, the E1 Camera can capture 4K footage (4,096 x 2,160) at 24 frames per second or UHD video (3,840 x 2,160) at 30 frames per second.

For plain old Full HD footage, the camera can record 1,080p video at 60 frames per second. Z Camera is also working on implementing 120 frames per second video for slow motion action likely at a lower resolution.

On the photo side, the E1 Camera takes 16MP RAW and JPG images. Decent low-light performance will also supposedly maintain high image quality up to 6,400 ISO, meanwhile, the E1 has a maximum ISO sensitivity of 102,400.

Users will be able to arrange their composition on the rear LCD. However, with a tiny resolution of 320 x 240, you might be better off using the accompanying smartphone, which pairs with the E1 over Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Low Energy.

The E1 Camera is expected to start shipping this December and it will retail for $699 (about £449, AU$939). As of this writing, Z Camera is looking for funding on Kickstarter and it has passed its $42,000 (about £26,993, AU$56,447) goal with $191,528 (about £123,093, AU$257,412) in pledges.