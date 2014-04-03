Wireless networks could be Google's next mobile experiment

Google Fiber has proven to be a extremely popular little venture in the US for the search company and soon it might also start its own wireless network.

The Information reports that Google Executives have discussed their recent hopes to offer a full-fledged wireless service in areas around the US where Google Fiber internet and TV service already exist.

Two sources that sat in on these discussions revealed existing Google Fiber customers in locations like Kansas City, Missouri, could also get mobile voice and internet access.

There were no further details on whether this service would be included for no extra charge or when this Google mobile network would roll out.

However, the two sources said the company was interested in buying large chunks of existing mobile networks and reselling them to customers. Google purportedly spoke to US telco Verizon in early 2014 as well as in 2013.

If Google were to undertake the venture, it would essentially become a mobile virtual network operator.

Tying it all together

The Information speculated that Google's wireless network in the US would primarily depend on Wi-Fi access from its fibre network. Meanwhile, the service would only rely on telcos when the connection was unavailable or insufficient.

Currently, Google supplies its fibre network to only a few US states, including Kansas City, Provo in Utah, and Austin, Texas. Mid-February, the company announced new plans to potentially expand the program's reach to 34 new cities.

Even before the reports of this new mobile network, Google has been a big proponent of more Wi-Fi access. Previously, the Mountain View company partnered with Starbucks to add more 7,000 high-speed Wi-Fi hotspots Stateside.

New frontiers for Google?

Google isn't afraid to take on new ventures, as proven with Google Glass and the entire Android platform.

Since breaking into the smartphone world in 2008 with the first version of Android, Google has taken a greater hand in shaping its mobile platform, including selling devices with vanilla versions of Android directly from the Google Play Store.

Building up its own mobile wireless network would just be one more way for Google to cement the Android experience down to the network service.

And if the model is successful in the US, Google could look at way of moving into markets outside of the US. But for something like this to come to Australia is a far off vision - it shouldn't be forgotten that we're still waiting on the government-run NBN rollout, and course MVNOs haven't had much success over the last year in Australia.

Will Google's mobile network be a reality by the time the new HTC One (M8) and Samsung Galaxy S5 come out?

Via The Verge