Telstra stops being a miser with mobile data

Notoriously Scrooge-like with its data packages in the past, Telstra seems to be changing its ways in order to compete with its rivals in this post media-streaming world with a range of new and adjusted mobile phone plans that offer raised data allowances and even offer a free Presto subscription.

New customers looking for a handset can opt for Telstra’s Mobile Accelerate (Handset) plan on a 24-month contract, which is getting a significant boost in data compared to what existing customers are currently getting, with the S plan ($55 a month) plan going from 500MB per month to 1GB per month, the M plan ($70 a month) plan going from 1.5GB per month to 2.5GB per month, the L plan ($95 a month) plan going from 2.5GB per month to 6GB per month and the XL plan ($130 a month) plan going from 3GB per month to 10GB per month.

If you already own a handset and aren’t looking for a new one, Telstra’s cheaper Mobile Accelerate (BYO) 12-month contract plans are definitely the way to go, with the S BYO plan ($45 a month) plan going from 500MB per month to 2GB per month, the M BYO plan ($55 a month) plan going from 1.5GB per month to 3.5GB per month, the L BYO plan ($70 a month) plan going from 2.5GB per month to 6GB per month and the XL BYO plan ($95 a month) plan going from 3GB per month to 10GB per month.

Flexible Mobile Accelerate (Casual) plans are also available without a contract on a month-to-month basis, and will cost you the same as the Mobile Accelerate (Handset) plans – albeit without a shiny new phone.

Stream your new data away

Customers who take advantage of Telstra’s new Mobile Accelerate plans on a 24-month contract will get another bonus cherry on top of their data pie – a free six month subscription to Foxtel’s Presto streaming media service to use all of your new data allowance on.

The changes to Telstra’s Mobile Accelerate plans will take effect from April 9.

If you sign up for a BYO plan before April 27, you’ll also get a bonus 1GB of data on top of what’s already being offered.

Telstra customers who are already locked-in to existing 24-month handset contracts will also receive a free increase in data, though just how much extra data they’ll get is unconfirmed at this stage.