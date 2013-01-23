Pebble Smartwatch units skipping out to early backers today

Updated: Whatever was holding up Pebble's iPhone app is apparently no longer an issue as the company was able to push out its app for iOS just as the first phones started shipping.

The app is free, though needs a Pebble watch to work.

Kickstarter phenomenon the Pebble Smartwatch has today started shipping to its army of backers.

The first 500 e-paper watches are off the production line and are now being distributed to those who committed to the project first.

Pebble, which syncs with a user's smartphone via Bluetooth to show incoming calls, messages, notifications and more, attracted more than 69,000 backers, so it may take a while to fulfil all orders.

The company now aims to get production up to 2,400 watches a day, making use of the $10,266,845 it raised to make Pebble one of the most successful crowd-sourcing projects ever.

Working out the kinks

In a post on the Kickstarter page, the company said: "Pebble will start shipping today! We'll be sending out the first batch to the very first backers this afternoon. There are still some kinks and issues that we need to work out, but I'm glad to say we've made it this far."

The company had initially hoped to start shipping in September, but the incredible success of the project meant deliveries were delayed until the new year.

In today's post, the makers also offered an update on the accompanying smartphone apps, which will allow users to download software updates and customise watch-faces.

The Android app is coming on Thursday, but the iOS version has been held up in the notorious App Store approval quagmire.

Pebble added: "Pebble iOS App is not yet available in the App Store. We submitted two weeks ago and have been responding to reviewer feedback.

"For the moment, iOS users who receive Pebble early will be able to do notifications/Music control but will not be able to install watchfaces or upgrade to the latest PebbleOS until the app appears in the App Store."