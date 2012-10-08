T-Mobile introduces LG Optimus L9 to lineup

Apple may have snuffed T-Mobile out of the iPhone 5, but the wireless carrier hasn't taken it lying down as last week it announced a deal to buy MetroPCS and Monday revealed a new addition to its listings: the LG Optimus L9.

This dual-core device comes set with Android 4.0: Ice Cream Sandwich and a 4.5-inch qHD Corning Gorilla Glass 2 Display (just try to crack it).

The 4G phone's only 0.36 inches thin and comes as a follow-up to T-Mobile's Optimus L3, L5 and L7.

According to a press release, the L9 drops this fall.

Lovin' for the L9

T-Mobile is clearly enamored with the product, playing up its "sleek, stylish design and slim profile," surrounded by a "premium metal trim to provide designer-level styling."

LG put a 1GHz processor in the L9 while also embedding a 5MP camera with LED flash and 1080p HD recording capabilities. It can even capture a photo and video at the same time.

One nifty photo feature is the "Cheese Shot," which lets users take a pic simply by saying, "Cheese."

Note taking is also a breeze thanks to the LG QuickMemo feature, which lets users add commentary, notes and drawings of their own design to screenshots "with a few swipes of the finger."

The battery is a durable 2,150mAh while Wi-Fi calling allows for making rings with little to no coverage (like in a basement, the companies offer).

No word yet on pricing.

From T-Mobile via TMONews