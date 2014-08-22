St George, Westpac to get touchy with fingerprint mobile logins

St George bank has announced that it will let customers log-in to its mobile banking app using fingerprint tech found on the iPhone 5S and Samsung Galaxy S5.

iPhone 5S users will be able to start logging into the St George mobile banking app from September, with the bank set to complete the final stages of testing by the end of next week.

Customers will be required to download the updated St George mobile banking app, as well as iOS 8 once Apple makes it available.

Through the St George app, customers will be able to choose to securely log in using Apple's Touch ID technology, or through customer ID and password or a four-digit passcode.

Mobile banking evolving

The new fingerprint login option will be extended to Westpac customers shortly after the roll out to St George customers in September, while Samsung Galaxy S5 users will also get the new feature "in the coming months".

St George says that currently, more than 50% of the bank's digital customers use mobile banking, while 15% of these customers use an iPhone 5S.

"This initiative follows a number of advancements in technology led by St George, including the launch of mobile banking on smartwatches earlier this year and the development of a banking application for Google Glass, which will be ready when the glasses are launched," said St George CEO George Frazis.

Earlier this year, the bank had begun trials using iBeacon technology to provide customers with tailored information as they stepped into a branch.

"We're excited to be at the forefront of innovation," Frazis said.