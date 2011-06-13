Sony Ericsson Xperia Pro UK release date pushed to July

Sony Ericsson has opened pre-order on its physical-QWERTY-toting Android handset, the Xperia Pro, revealing its UK price as £349.99.

Perhaps you're having trouble picturing the Xperia Pro, in which case simply cast your mind back to February; it's Mobile World Congress, Sony Ericsson is officially unveiling its PlayStation Phone after months of leaks but look beyond, just there – behind the Xperia Play and to the left of the Xperia Neo – yep, that handset there. That's the Sony Ericsson Xperia Pro.

It may have been months since its official unveiling, but the Sony Ericsson Xperia Pro is on its way at last - but it's still a bit of a wait, with the Sony Ericsson Xperia Pro release date now having been pushed to "late July".

The UK price of £349.99 puts the SIM-free Xperia Pro on a par with the likes of the Motorola Defy, Desire Z and older handsets like the Nokia N8 and Samsung Galaxy S.

It's a pretty good price for an Android 2.3 (Gingerbread) handset with a 3.7-inch touchscreen, 1Ghz Snapdragon processor and the Sony Bravia Graphics Engine.

There's no word from the networks yet about possible subsidised contract deals, although we'd guess they'll come in at around the £25 - £30 per month mark.

