Rent or buy UK property with your Apple iPhone

Rightmove has launched a new iPhone App to let Brits browse over a million UK properties for sale or to rent.

So if you fancy a change of scene then you can now idly surf the property market on your bus to work in the morning.

Righmove's new iPhone app promises to deliver "instant on-the-move property searches to your fingertips" and a quick shufty at the new App reveals that it is just as easy to find a 'shabby chic' house-share for £60 a week in Camden as it is to find a £16 million Hampstead mansion. Though if you're opting for the latter option, TechRadar imagines you won't necessarily be hunting for properties via a mobile phone…

"If you've ever walked along a street and wondered how much it would cost to live there or spotted a 'For Sale' board on a nearby house and wanted to see the property details straight away, the Rightmove iPhone application will prove to be the perfect home-hunting tool," continues the company's press bumf.

You can see a video demo of the app that shows how it works in a similar way to the Rightmove website.

40 acres, a mule

"Over the last decade, Rightmove has been dedicated to helping homemovers find their dream home whilst keeping the user experience simple and quick," said Miles Shipside, Commercial Director at Rightmove.

"The Rightmove iPhone app will add a new dimension to the way people can search for property and means users can now have instant, location-targeted access to the UK's number one property website."

Our quick hands-on test shows that the location–based suggestions and search functions really do seem to work well – being both easy to use and quick to respond.

The Rightmove iPhone app is free right now over at www.itunes.com/appstore/.

Via Rightmove