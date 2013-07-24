Nokia bringing its big and cheap Lumia 625 to Australia next month

Nokia will be bringing its budget-conscious Lumia 625 to Australian shores next month for just $399.

Available from August 23, the Lumia 625's 4.7-inch screen makes it Nokia's largest phone. While it will also be packing 4G capabilities, to keep the price low, the specs have taken a hit.

The Lumia 625 is powered by a 1.2GHz dual-core process with only 512MB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage, though this is eaten into by the hefty OS. Luckily, it does also sport an SD card slot.

It also has a 2000mAh battery and a 5MP camera that can shoot 1080p at 30fps.

Lumia 625 users will have access to Nokia's mapping service, called Here, as well as 7GB storage on SkyDrive and access to its music streaming service, Nokia Music.

The phone will either come in black or white, with an orange changeable shell, but if you find these options abhorrent, other colours may be announced before August 23.

All about choices

Running Windows Phone 8, the Lumia 625's key selling point is that its large screen and 4G capabilities comes with a low price tag.

"The Nokia Lumia 625 has our largest ever smartphone screen with 4G internet access and our latest apps," said Steve Lewis, Nokia Australia's managing director.

"Our focus remains on offering choice and value for customers, by continuing to deliver new developments and experiences across our smartphone range, at every price point."

Aussies will be able to pick up the phone at Allphones, Dick Smith, JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman from August 23. Telstra and Optus will be ranging the device from the end of August as well, while Virgin Mobile will have it from September onwards.

Vodafone confirmed to TechRadar that it will also be ranging the Lumia 625 from the end of August on its $40 Hero plan with $0 phone repayments.