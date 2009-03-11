Nokia 5730 jams with touch sensitive keys

Nokia has decided to reboot its Comes with Music offerings by adding three new phones to the mix, with the pick of the bunch being the 5730 XpressMusic.

With touch sensitive dedicated music keys, as is the way with XpressMusic devices, it also has a slide out QWERTY keyboard that rivals that recently announced on the new E75 business handset.

Some of you may remember we previewed this device back in January after it was shown on a Russian website, and the 'dot-matrix' style QWERTY keys have made their inevitable debut.

Obviously this phone is designed for music, and to that end it has the aforementioned touch sensitive keys (which will be a real nuisance when trying to operate it in your pocket) and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Nokia has continued with its plan to keep storage external by including an 8GB card in the box, rather than locking the storage inside, which is a rather nice touch if you're into expanding your mind and music collection.

No touching

It also sports a 2.4-inch QVGA screen that's unfortunately not touchscreen (otherwise this would have been a real contender to the N97) as well as 3.6mbps 3.5G. There's also a spot of Wi-Fi thrown in there for good measure, showing that this handset is tipping its hat towards the top end of the phone spectrum.

Nokia has also decided to pop a 3.2MP camera along for the fun phone ride, and an aGPS chip as well, along with Nokia Maps to stop you from getting lost, and the 2.4-inch screen should be just big enough so you can the whole thing in lovely 3D.

There's support for Mail for Exchange packed in the handset too, so the QWERTY keyboard won't be going to waste... so Nokia has clearly met a business suit or two that wants to listen to music AND write emails - what is this crazy converged world we live in?

It will be available from Q3 this year, for an estimated price of £260 before subsidy and tax.