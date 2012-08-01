Motorola's Electrify 2 and Defy XT arriving in stores this week

Two brand-new Android-powered smartphones are arriving at US Cellular stores this week.

Motorola's Electrify 2 is actually available online today, and will hit stores tomorrow, while the Motorola Defy XT will be made available online August 2 and in US Cellular stores the following day.

Jeff Miller, corporate vice president, North America Go-to-Market, Motorola Mobility, shared his excitement about the smartphones making their way to stores.

"Motorola is excited to bring the next evolution of Electrify to US Cellular customers and Motorola Electrify 2 is ideal for those who crave premium features," he said.

"Motorola Defy XT packs innovative specs into a resilient design that can withstand whatever life throws your way. These two products provide unique experiences and give consumers choice."

Sleek, sturdy, smartaction

The Electrify 2 is a mere 8.4 millimeters thin, has a 4.3 inch ColorBoost display and features a 1.2GHz dual-core processor running Android 4.0: Ice Cream Sandwich.

Along with a rear-facing 8 megapixel camera and a Kevlar exterior, the Electrify 2 will be the first US Cellular phone offered to utilize Motorola's Smartactions app.

The equally durable Defy XT features a slightly smaller 3.7 inch touchscreen, along with a five megapixel camera.

The water resistant and dustproof Defy XT adds a front-facing webcam as well, which should make staying connected to friends and family even easier.

US Cellular's vice president of sales and marketing operations Edward Perez added, "Customers who purchase Motorola Electrify 2 or Defy XT will not only enjoy a new cutting-edge Android-powered smartphone, but will also get the best customer experience."

Prices on both phones will vary by region, but those interested can find more details at USCellular.com.

