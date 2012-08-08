Is this what the iPhone 5 will look like?

We've seen a whole host of rumours and off-the-cuff renders of the iPhone 5 as people try and work out what Apple's next handset will look like ahead its launch in the Autumn.

Having evaluated the latest rumblings from the online community and somewhat dubious sources, TechRadar has now designed its own 3D render based on the most talked-about rumours.

The big talking point surrounding the new iPhone is its screen, with numerous sources suggesting that Apple will finally break out of the 3.5-inch mould and equip the sixth generation of iPhone with a 4-inch display, offering up a 16:9 aspect ratio – perfect for movie watching.

Going up

To accommodate the larger screen the iPhone will need to grow in height, but according to various leaks the width will be the same as the iPhone 4 and 4S, while the handset is likely to lose a millimetre or two in depth, making it the slimmest iPhone to date.

As many of you will notice, there's a striking resemblance between our 3D iPhone 5 render and the iPhone 4S/4 – because that's what the leaked parts we've seen so far suggest, with small changes being made such as the headphone jack now on the base next to a smaller dock connector, and a centralised front facing camera now living above the earpiece.

Round the back it's thought the new iPhone will sport a two-tone design, with the top and bottom strips sporting the same glass finish as the current iPhone, while the middle features a metallic construction – perhaps to aid NFC connectivity.

So without further ado, here's TechRadar's take on what the iPhone 5 may look like. Enjoy!

